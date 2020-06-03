“America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance” came within one-tenth of a ratings point of their respective season starts last week, holding NBC well above the fray on Tuesday.

Last night, there was a four-way tie for second place among adults 18-49.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.3/8 and 8.7 million viewers. At 10, “World of Dance” received a 0.9/5 and 4.5 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: The Rock's 'Titan Games' Grows From Memorial Day Return

CBS, ABC, Fox and Univision all tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.2 million, ABC was third with 3 million. Fox was fourth 1.73 million, Univision was fifth with 1.67 million.

CBS and Fox aired all reruns.

For ABC, following a pair of repeats, a special titled “American in Pain: What Comes Next” at 9 had a 0.6/3 and 3.1 million viewers. “Genetic Detective” at 10 got a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: 'Celebrity Family Feud' Season Premiere Leads ABC to Easy Sunday Win in Key Demo

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.4 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2 and in viewers with 856,000. At 8, “Stargirl” got a 0.2/1 and 983,000 viewers. The “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” season finale at 9 had a 0.2/1 and 729,000 viewers.