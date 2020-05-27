“America’s Got Talent” returned to TV on Tuesday, though the talent-competition comeback’s level of triumph is in the eye of the beholder. While NBC easily topped primetime, “AGT” settled for a new low in season-premiere ratings.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “AGT” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 1.4/8 and 9.8 million viewers. The season premiere of “World of Dance” at 10 received a 1.0/6 and 5.1 million viewers.

“Got Talent” was down roughly 18% in the key demo from last year’s season premiere. In terms of total viewers, however, “AGT” actually rose a bit from the Season 14 start.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.9 million, Univision was fourth with 1.6 million.

CBS aired all reruns last night.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and third in viewers with 2.9 million. Following a pair of repeats, a Diane Sawyer special “Our New Reality” from 9 to 10 had a 0.4/2 and 2.6 million viewers. At 10, the debut of “The Genetic Detective” drew a 0.4/2 and 3.2 million viewers.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.4 million, Telemundo was seventh with 833,000.

Fox aired all reruns on Tuesday.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 975,000. At 8, “Stargirl” got a 0.3/2 and 1.2 million viewers. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 9 had a 0.2/1 and 770,000 viewers.