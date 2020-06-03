‘AGT': 10-Year-Old Singer Grabs Sofia Vergara’s First-Ever Golden Buzzer With Cover of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

Tell us something, Roberta Battaglia — are you happy with your “America’s Got Talent” audition? You really, really should be after snagging Sofia Vergara’s first-ever golden buzzer.

On Tuesday’s “AGT,” the 10-year-old singer performed Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” ballad, “Shallow,” in front of new judge Vergara and her fellow panelists, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum (who rejoined the show this season), as well as a packed audience.

The Canadian native was so nervous to begin singing that Cowell had host Terry Crews bring her some water so she could collect herself first. But once she got going, she practically blew the roof off the venue with her powerful pipes.

She didn’t have to get far into “Shallow” before the audience members were on their feet cheering her on. Once she was done performing at a level that puts everyone but Lady Gaga herself to shame, the judges told Battaglia how stunned they were that that huge voice came out of a 10-year-old contestant.

And there was no one more impressed than the “Modern Family” alum, who decided to show just how much she loved Roberta’s performance by giving her first-ever golden buzzer to the young girl, who told the judges she struggles with being bullied.

“It was amazing. It was breathtaking,” Vergara said. “You’re 10 years old, that’s impossible to sing like that at 10 years old. And you know what? Let’s see who is going to bully you after this,” she added, before hitting the buzzer and then running up to hug Roberta, who will now be going straight to this season’s live shows in Hollywood.

Watch the video above.