‘AGT': Vine Star Vincent Marcus Tries His Hand at Impersonating Eminem, 50 Cent, DaBaby (Video)

“AGT” ain’t Vine, but Vincent Marcus is doing his damndest to stretch that six seconds of fame into a career. So far he’s at about “15-minutes-of-fame” status with these two-minute acts on ‘America’s Got Talent.”
On Tuesday’s episode, Marcus performed “Voice Impressions of Your Favorite Rappers” — so long as your favorite rappers are Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent. Lil Nas X, DaBaby and Eminem.
Some were better than others. The beats and pyro helped — the nursery rhymes probably did not.
Below is one of Marcus’ more popular Vines, as archived on YouTube.
Marcus had 3.1 million followers on the relatively short-lived Vine service.
'America's Got Talent': 10 Best Golden Buzzer Performances (Videos)
Mandy Harvey
The deaf singer inspired fans and the judges, and earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer when she performed an original song on the show in the summer of 2017.
Darci Lynne
The 12-year-old ventriloquist got Mel B.'s Golden Buzzer when she sang a song with her puppet. At the beginning of her performance, she said her goal was to "keep ventriloquism alive."
Courtney Hadwin
The nervous 13-year-old went on stage but quickly wowed audiences when she started singing "Hard to Handle," with many likening her to Janis Joplin.
Simon Cowell's reaction was priceless, and she ended up scoring Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer.
Dorothy Williams
The 90-year-old lady treated the judges and "AGT" fans to a little dance that took many by surprise. In the end, Nick Cannon ran over the judges table to give her the Golden Buzzer.
Angelica Hale
The 9-year-old Angelica Hale stunned the audiences with her own rendition of Alicia Keys' "Girl On Fire." The judges couldn't stop smiling and in the end, guest judge Chris Hardwick pressed the Golden Buzzer.
Craig Lewis Band
The singing duo sang a cover of Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down," scoring the Golden Buzzer from guest judge Michael Bublé.
Light Balance
One of the most epic performances to ever hit the "AGT" stage, Light Balance performed a stunning dance and light show to amazing songs -- to the point where Tyra Banks couldn't stop herself from hitting the Golden Buzzer.
Grace VanderWaal
Then 12-year-old Grace VanderWaal scored the Golden Buzzer in 2016 when she wowed everyone with her ukulele and singing skills. She even performed an original song. She has since released her own EP and has performed at Madison Square Garden and various other benefit concerts.
Angel City Chorale
We dare you to watch this performance and try not to get goosebumps. Olivia Munn hit the Golden Buzzer after barely getting through the act without tearing up.
Christian Guardino
The 16-year-old got a standing ovation after his singing performance, and was awarded the Golden Buzzer by Howie Mandel.
the NBC talent show has seen some stellar performances over the years
