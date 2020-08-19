Go Pro Today

‘AGT': Vine Star Vincent Marcus Tries His Hand at Impersonating Eminem, 50 Cent, DaBaby (Video)

Snoop Dogg and Lil Nas X impressions also (kinda-sorta) impress

| August 19, 2020 @ 7:58 AM

“AGT” ain’t Vine, but Vincent Marcus is doing his damndest to stretch that six seconds of fame into a career. So far he’s at about “15-minutes-of-fame” status with these two-minute acts on ‘America’s Got Talent.”

On Tuesday’s episode, Marcus performed “Voice Impressions of Your Favorite Rappers” — so long as your favorite rappers are Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent. Lil Nas X, DaBaby and Eminem.

Some were better than others. The beats and pyro helped — the nursery rhymes probably did not.

Also Read: Method Man Tells Us Why 1999 Hit 'Da Rockwilder' Is So Short: Redman 'Didn't Like the Track'

Watch the video above.

Below is one of Marcus’ more popular Vines, as archived on YouTube.

Marcus had 3.1 million followers on the relatively short-lived Vine service.

'America's Got Talent': 10 Best Golden Buzzer Performances (Videos)

1 of 10

From epic light shows to singing sensations, the NBC talent show has seen some stellar performances over the years

Mandy Harvey The deaf singer inspired fans and the judges, and earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer when she performed an original song on the show in the summer of 2017.
View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS