‘AGT': Vine Star Vincent Marcus Tries His Hand at Impersonating Eminem, 50 Cent, DaBaby (Video)

“AGT” ain’t Vine, but Vincent Marcus is doing his damndest to stretch that six seconds of fame into a career. So far he’s at about “15-minutes-of-fame” status with these two-minute acts on ‘America’s Got Talent.”

On Tuesday’s episode, Marcus performed “Voice Impressions of Your Favorite Rappers” — so long as your favorite rappers are Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent. Lil Nas X, DaBaby and Eminem.

Some were better than others. The beats and pyro helped — the nursery rhymes probably did not.

Also Read: Method Man Tells Us Why 1999 Hit 'Da Rockwilder' Is So Short: Redman 'Didn't Like the Track'

Watch the video above.

Below is one of Marcus’ more popular Vines, as archived on YouTube.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marcus had 3.1 million followers on the relatively short-lived Vine service.