The Los Angeles theater scene won’t escape the COVID-19 cancellation wave that has hit Broadway.

On Tuesday, the Center Theatre Group said the rest of the Ahmanson Theatre’s performances of “A Christmas Carol” this season have been canceled.

The news comes a week after the cancellation of the show’s performances from Dec. 16-26 after COVID-19 cases were detected within the Los Angeles theater company.

“Due to the uncertainty of our ability to continue with performances, and out of concern for the well-being of the cast, crew and audiences, the rest of the engagement of A Christmas Carol at the Ahmanson Theatre is now cancelled,” the Center Theatre Group said in a statement. “All ticketholders for cancelled performances will receive refunds or credits at the original point of purchase.”

Multiple Broadway shows have also canceled performances amid an immense surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week, with daily new case counts reaching all-time highs.

Among the shows that have canceled all of their performances in New York City through December are “Jagged Little Pill,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hamilton,” as well as the “Radio City Christmas Spectacular” featuring the Rockettes.