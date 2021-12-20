Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Canceled Following COVID Spike

Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards have been canceled.

The Palm Springs International Film Society confirmed the news in a statement issued on Monday.

“The Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Awards will not take place this year on Thursday, January 6, 2022. We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff,” the statement read. “The Palm Springs Film Awards are one of the largest events in the film world with 2500 guests and more than 1000 staff in the room.”

The screening portion of the film festival will still take place Jan 7-17. Proof of vaccination is required to attend, and patrons must wear masks.

In their statement Monday, the organization said it had partnered with “Entertainment Tonight” to celebrate the honorees, though no details were immediately available.

Previous announced honorees for the event include Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and the cast of “Belfast.”

Ticketholders for the film awards will be reimbursed.

“We hope to return to the Film Awards to an in-person event in 2023,” the statement concluded.