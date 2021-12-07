2022 Palm Springs Film Festival to Feature 129 Films, Appearances by Kristen Stewart and Jane Campion

EMBARGOED UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY

The 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival will open on Jan. 7 with a screening of the documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” and close nine days later with Roger Michell’s “The Duke,” PSIFF organizers announced on Tuesday.

In between, the festival will screen 129 films from 70 countries, including 36 of the 93 submissions in the Oscars’ Best International Feature Film category. It will also feature “Talking Pictures” programs in which guests including director Jane Campion, writer William Monahan and actors Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Clifton Collins Jr. and Jennifer Hudson will be on hand to screen and talk about their films.

The 33-year-old festival will return to the desert resort town east of Los Angeles after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel the 2021 event. Its Jan. 7 opening night will be preceded by its annual Palm Springs Film Awards Gala, with honorees who include Campion, Garfield, Hudson, Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, the cast of “King Richard” and director Kenneth Branagh and the cast of “Belfast.”

The festival’s Awards Buzz section will consist of almost three dozen Oscar international entries, among them Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Denmark’s “Flee,” Italy’s “The Hand of God,” Iran’s “A Hero,” Germany’s “I’m Your Man,” France’s “Titane” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World.”

The Talking Pictures program will feature screenings of “Jockey,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Respect,” “Spencer,” “The Tender Bar” and “Tick, tick… BOOM!” with special guests.

Modern Masters will consist of seven films from international directors and will include U.S. premieres of Terence Davies’ “Benediction,” Ildiko Enyedi’s “The Story of My Wife” and Barry Levinson’s “The Survivor.”

New Voices New Visions will focus on first- and second-time directors, inckuding Megan Park (“The Fallout”), Audrey Diwan (“Happening”) and Amil Shivji (“Tug of War”).

The True Stories section will be made up of 15 documentaries, among them Stefan Forbes’ “Hold Your Fire,” Giedre Zickyte’s “The Jump” and Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler’s “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.”

Other sections will focus on Latin American and Latinx films, LGBTQ cinema, films about music, movies that celebrate movies, international cinema and films spotlighting the Palm Springs area. Four of the festival’s selections, all documentaries, will be world premieres: Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern’s “Jazz Fest,” Daniel Raim’s “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” Loch Phillipps’ “Utica: The Last Refuge” and Luis Reyes’ “Pepe Serna: Life Is Art.”

Because of the pandemic, patrons will be required to show proof of full vaccination, and to remain masked in the theaters. Capacity in those theaters will be limited to 75%.

There is the full lineup. Additional information is available at www.psfilmfest.org.

OPENING AND CLOSING SCREENINGS

Opening night: Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over Directors Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner

Closing night: The Duke Director Roger Michell

AWARDS BUZZ – BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM SUBMISSIONS

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania), Director Radu Jude

Brighton 4th (Georgia), Director Levan Koguashvili

Casablanca Beats (Morocco), Director Nabil Ayouch

Clara Sola (Costa Rica), Director Nathalie Alvárez Mesén

Compartment No. 6 (Finland), Director Juho Kuosmanen

Costa Brava, Lebanon (Lebanon), Director Mounia Akl

Drive My Car (Japan), Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Drunken Birds (Canada), Director Ivan Grbovic

Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea), Director Ryoo Seung-wan

The Falls (Taiwan), Director Chung Mong-hong (U.S. Premiere)

Fear (Bulgaria), Director Ivaylo Hristov

Flee (Denmark), Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen

The Good Boss (Spain), Director Fernando León de Aranoa

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia), Director Khadar Ayderus Ahmed

Great Freedom (Austria), Director Sebastian Meise

The Hand of God (Italy), Director Paolo Sorrentino

A Hero (Iran), Director Asghar Farhadi

Hive (Kosovo), Director Blerta Basholli

I’m Your Man (Germany), Director Maria Schrader

Lamb (Iceland) Director Vladimar Jóhannsson

Leave No Traces (Poland), Director Jan P. Matuszyński

Let It Be Morning (Israel), Director Eran Kolirin

Lingui, the Sacred Bonds (Chad), Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Memoria (Colombia), Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Olga (Switzerland), Director Elie Grappe

On the Water (Estonia), Director Peeter Simm (International Premiere)

Playground (Belgium), Director Laura Wandel (U.S. Premiere)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico), Director Tatiana Huezo

Rehana Maryam Noor (Bangladesh), Director Abdullah Mohammad Saad (U.S. Premiere)

Shambala (Kyrgyzstan), Director Artykpai Suyundukov

Tigers (Sweden), Director Ronnie Sandahl (North American Premiere)

Titane (France), Director Julia Ducournau

Unclenching the Fists (Russia), Director Kira Kovalenko

The Worst Person in the World (Norway), Director Joachim Trier

Yuni (Indonesia), Director Kamila Andini

Zátopek (Czech Republic), Director David Ondříček (North American Premiere)

TALKING PICTURES & BOOK TO SCREEN

Jockey (USA)with actor Clifton Collins, Jr.

The Power of the Dog (Australia/New Zealand/UK/USA/Canada) with director Jane Campion

Respect (USA) with actress Jennifer Hudson

Spencer (UK/Germany) with actress Kristen Stewart

The Tender Bar (USA)with screenwriter William Monahan

Tick, Tick…Boom! (USA)with actor Andrew Garfield

MODERN MASTERS

Benediction (UK/USA), Director Terence Davies (U.S. Premiere)

One Second (China), Director Zhang Yimou

The Pact (Denmark), Director Bille August

Parallel Mothers (Spain), Director Pedro Almodóvar

Petite Maman (France), Director Céline Sciamma

The Story of My Wife (Hungary/Germany/Italy/France), Director Ildikó Enyedi (U.S. Premiere)

The Survivor (USA/Canada/Hungary), Director Barry Levinson (U.S. Premiere)

NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS

The Fallout (USA), Director Megan Park

Farha (Jordan/Sweden, Saudi Arabia), Director Darin J. Sallam (U.S. Premiere)

Happening (France), Director Audrey Diwan

Out of Sync (Spain/Lithuania/France), Director Juanjo Giménez (U.S. Premiere)

Paka (River of Blood) (India), Director Nithin Lukose (U.S. Premiere)

Queen of Glory (USA), Director Nana Mensah

Small Body (Italy/France/Slovenia), Director Laura Samani (U.S. Premiere)

Tug of War (Tanzania/South Africa/Germany/Qatar), Director Amil Shivji (U.S. Premiere)

Wildhood (Canada/Germany), Director Bretten Hannam

TRUE STORIES

7 Lives, 7 Lakes (Spain), Director Víctor Escribano (U.S. Premiere)

The Automat (USA), Director Lisa Hurwitz

Blind Ambition (Australia/Zimbabwe), Director Robert Coe, Warwick Ross

The Caviar Connection (France), Director Benoît Bringer

Daughter of a Lost Bird (USA), Director Brooke Pepion Swaney

The First 54 Years (Israel/France/Finland/Germany), Director Avi Mograbi

Gemmel & Tim (USA), Director Michiel Thomas

Hold Your Fire (USA), Director Stefan Forbes

The Jump (Lithuania/Latvia/France/Germany/USA), Director Giedrė Žickytė

Messwood (USA), Director Emily Kuester, Brad Lichtenstein

Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times (USA), Director Louie Psihoyos, Peggy Callahan

Radiograph of a Family (Iran/Switzerland/Norway), Director Firouzeh Khosrovani

Three Minutes – A Lengthening (Netherlands/UK), Director Bianca Stigter

Utica: The Last Refuge (USA), Director Loch Phillipps (World Premiere)

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (USA),Director Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

CINE LATINO

The Best Families (Peru/Colombia), Director Javier Fuentes-León

The Box (USA/Mexico), Director Lorenzo Vigas (U.S. Premiere/unconfirmed)

Medusa (Brazil/USA), Director Anita Rocha da Silveria

My Brothers Dream Awake (Chile), Director Claudia Huaiquimilla

The Other Tom (Mexico/USA), Director Rodrigo Plá, Laura Santullo

Sundown (Mexico/France/Sweden), Director Michel Franco

QUEER CINEMA TODAY & THE GAYLA

Gayla! screening – Boulevard! A Hollywood Story (USA), Director Jeffrey Schwarz

Love, Spells and All That (Turkey/Germany), Director Ümit Ünal

Moneyboys (Austria/Taiwan/France/Belgium), Director C.B. Yi

No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics (USA), Director Vivian Kleiman

The Swimmer (Israel), Director Adam Kalderon (U.S. Premiere)

Gayla! screening – Sweetheart (UK), Director Marley Morrison

Valentina (Brazil), Director Cássio Pereira dos Santos

SOUNDTRACK – MUSIC ON FILM

Bernstein’s Wall (USA), Director Douglas Tirola

Born in Chicago (USA), Director Bob Sarles, John Anderson

Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music (USA), Director T.J. Parsell

Jazz Fest (USA), Director Frank Marshall, Ryan Suffern (World Premiere)

Oscar Peterson: Black + White (Canada), Director Barry Avrich (U.S. Premiere)

THE BIG SCREEN – MOVIES CELEBRATING MOVIES

Alien on Stage (UK), Director Danielle Kummer, Lucy Harvey

Claydream (USA), Director Marq Evans

Exposing Muybridge (USA/UK), Director Marc Shaffer

Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen (USA), Director Daniel Raim (World Premiere)

Last Film Show (India/France/USA), Director Pan Nalin

The Story of Film: A New Generation (UK), Director Mark Cousins

WORLD CINEMA NOW

Anaïs In Love (France), Director Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet (North American Premiere)

Any Day Now (Finland), Director Hamy Ramezan

Back Then (Poland), Director Kinga Debska

Ballad of a White Cow (Iran/France), Director Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

Brother’s Keeper (Turkey/Romania), Director Ferit Karahan

The Crossing (France/Czech Republic/Germany), Director Florence Miailhe

The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson (Australia)

The Great Indian Kitchen (India), Director Jeo Baby (U.S. Premiere)

Greener Pastures (Israel), Director Matan Guggenheim, Assaf Abiri (International Premiere)

Haute Couture (France), Director Sylvie Ohayon

Hinterland (Austria/Luxembourg), Director Stefan Ruzowitzky (North American Premiere)

Juniper (New Zealand), Director Matthew J. Saville (U.S. Premiere)

The Judgement (Netherlands), Director Sander Burger

Mothering Sunday (UK), Director Eva Husson

My Sunny Maad (Czech Republic/France/Slovakia), Director Michaela Pavlátová (North American Premiere)

Neighbours (Switzerland/France), Director Mano Khalil

Nowhere Special (UK/Italy/Romania), Director Uberto Pasolini (U.S. Premiere)

The Phantom of the Open (UK), Director Craig Roberts (U.S. Premiere)

The Rapist (India), Director Aparna Sen (North American Premiere)

Redemption of a Rogue (Ireland), Director Philip Doherty

Run Woman Run (Canada), Director Zoe Leigh Hopkins (The festival will host a free community screening.)

Scarecrow (Russia/UK), Director Dmitrii Davydov (North American Premiere)

Secret Name (France), Director Aurélia Georges

Shankar’s Fairies (India/Hong Kong), Director Irfana Majumdar

True Things (UK), Director Harry Wootliff (U.S. Premiere)

LOCAL SPOTLIGHT

Desert X 2021 – The Film (USA/Ghana/Germany/Mexico/Saudi Arabia/Colombia/UK/Guatemala), Director Dylan Robertson

Invisible Valley (USA), Director Aaron Maurer

Miracle in the Desert: The Rise and Fall of the Salton Sea (USA), Director Greg Bassenian

My Name Is Lopez (USA), Director P. David Ebersole, Todd Hughes

Pepe Serna: Life is Art (USA), Director Luis Reyes (World Premiere)