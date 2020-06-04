Ahmaud Arbery Case: How to Watch Preliminary Hearings (Video)

The three men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery — Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. — are appearing in court on Thursday for preliminary hearings.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the three men are appearing in court via video from the Glynn County Detention Center.

Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 when he was going for a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Georgia. A white father and son — the McMichaels — began following Arbery in their pick-up truck before the son, Travis, fired three shots at Arbery, killing him. The incident was recorded on video by Bryan, who was also tailing Arbery in another vehicle.

Also Read: All 4 Ex-Officers Charged in George Floyd Killing

The killing has sparked widespread protests over the unjust loss of yet another black life. And it wasn’t until May, three months after Arbery’s death, that the McMichaels and Ryan were arrested and charged with murder.

The three men are appearing for their probable cause hearings as protesters chant outside the courthouse. Watch the live stream here.