FX Sets Premiere Dates for ‘AHS,’ ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ and More

FX has set the premiere dates for “American Horror Story” Season 10, “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and more series.

See below for the dates and descriptions, each in FX’s own words.

American Horror Stories – New Limited Series Premieres the First Two of Its Seven Episodes on Thursday, July 15 Exclusively on FX on Hulu

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

American Horror Stories is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. American Horror Stories is produced by 20th Television.

Reservation Dogs – New Comedy Series Debuts the First Two of Its Eight Episodes on Monday, August 9 Exclusively on FX on Hulu

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

“Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) is destined to be a warrior, and a leader. The only problem is he’s not a good fighter, and the gang doesn’t really consider him the leader. But with the guidance of a questionable spirit guide, he just might get there. “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs) may be the true leader of the group. But she’s so focused on getting to California, and so oblivious to her own power, that she often can’t see the beauty and goodness in herself and all around her. Smart-mouthed tough girl “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis) is the beating heart of the group. She’s always looking out for her crew. Meanwhile, “Cheese” (Lane Factor) is the gentle, quiet ride-or-die who is so willing to go along with the group that he never stops to consider what his own dreams might be.

One year ago, Daniel, the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, died. Struggling to make sense of the loss, the remaining four blame the reservation, its poverty and its ability to crush the spirit. They decide to honor Daniel by adopting his dream of getting to California as their own. To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town, constantly dodge conspiracy-obsessed Lighthorseman “Big” (Zahn McClarnon) and survive a gang war against a much tougher rival gang, led by the enigmatic “Jackie” (Elva Guerra).

Reservation Dogs has Native rappers, catfish, Indigenous superstitions and spirits both hilarious and terrifying, laughter, tears, unexpected grandmothers, decent people, terrible people and a cavalcade of supporting characters who color and shade this already vibrant world.

Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences – and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.

Reservation Dogs is executive produced by Sterlin Harjo (11/8/16, Barking Water, Four Sheets to the Wind), Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of) and produced by FX Productions.

American Horror Story: Double Feature – the 10th Installment of the Hit Anthology Series Premieres Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu

American Horror Story is the wildly popular anthological limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that explores a different horror theme and setting for each installment, ranging from a haunted house, insane asylum and witches coven to a travelling freak show, a hotel with a dark and murderous history and a murderous summer camp. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format and the longest running hour-long series in FX’s history, has aired nine installments and been renewed through a 13th installment.

American Horror Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television.

Archer – The 12th Season Premieres with the First Two of Its Eight Episodes on Wednesday, August 25 beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, “Lana Kane;” Jessica Walter as Archer’s mother and spymaster, “Malory Archer;” Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the top office spy, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, “Algernop Krieger.” Season 12 also features the voices of guest stars Pamela Adlon, Eric Andre, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky, to name a few.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

What We Do in the Shadows’ Third Season Premieres with the First Two of Its 10 Episodes on Thursday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Impeachment: American Crime Story – The Third Installment in the Award-Winning Franchise Premieres with the First Two of Its 10 Episodes on Tuesday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

Written by Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story unravels the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.

Impeachment: American Crime is executive produced byRyan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man – New Drama Series Debuts with the First Two of Its 10 Episodes on Monday, September 13 Exclusively on FX on Hulu

A drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Diane Lane as “Congresswoman Jennifer Brown,” Ashley Romans as “Agent 355,” Ben Schnetzer as “Yorick Brown,” Olivia Thirlby as “Hero Brown,” Amber Tamblyn as “Kimberly Cunningham,” Marin Ireland as “Nora Brady,” Diana Bang as “Dr. Allison Mann,” Elliot Fletcher as “Sam Jordan” and Juliana Canfield as “Beth Deville.” All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator and more.

Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

Untitled B.J. Novak Anthology Series Debuts with the First Two of Its Five Episodes on Thursday, September 16 Exclusively on FX on Hulu

B.J. Novak’s untitled series is a daring and ambitious new half-hour anthology series about people figuring out timeless moral questions in unprecedented times. Choosing art instead of argument to engage with the most relevant issues of our times, it’s sure to be a conversation starter.

Hosted by Novak, alongside an exceptional roster of next generation talent as his guest collaborators, each standalone episode explores the biggest questions of our modern era. Gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media – no topic is off limits. Combining a searching philosophical spirit with provocative concepts, and marrying bold comedic ideas with even bolder dramatic performances, it creates a new tone for a new time. The series takes the topics we text about privately and brings them into the open, delivering three-dimensional, character-driven stories with humor and heart.

Cast that have been announced thus far include Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Lucas Hedges, Boyd Holbrook, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner, Amy Landecker and Beau Bridges. The currently untitled series is executive produced by B.J. Novak and John Lesher, and is produced by FX Productions.

