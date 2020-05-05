‘AHS': Ryan Murphy Says He May Replace ‘Weather-Dependent’ Season 10 With Another Idea

The theme for the 10th season of “American Horror Story” might need to change amid production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Ryan Murphy told TheWrap his original idea for the coming installment of his FX anthology was a “weather-dependent” plot.

“Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” Murphy told TheWrap during a recent interview to promote his new Netflix series, “Hollywood.” “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

“American Horror Story” has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, so Murphy definitely at least has the option to swap things around if he wants to.

Also Read: Ryan Murphy Reveals 'AHS' Season 10 Cast: Macaulay Culkin Joins, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates Return

“You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, ‘OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting,'” Murphy added. “So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know. But it’s a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know.”

Season 10 of “American Horror Story” was about to begin shooting when COVID-19 halted and delayed TV and film productions across the United States — and plenty around the world — over concerns about spreading the virus. The cast for the upcoming season, which Murphy has yet to reveal the title for, include series newcomer Macaulay Culkin and “AHS” vets Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Murphy unveiled the lineup via a video posted to Instagram back in February, a clip which slowly revealed each name against the backdrop of waves crashing on a beach. The video was set to Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night.” All of that lead us to believe Season 10 was set to have a beach or sea theme, which we asked Murphy to confirm when we spoke with him.

“Yes, it was a very specific vibe that I was getting ready to shoot, so I guess I’ll have to wait,” he said.