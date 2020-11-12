Ryan Murphy Unveils Twisted 1st Poster for ‘AHS’ Spinoff Series ‘American Horror Stories’ (Photo)

“American Horror Story” mastermind Ryan Murphy is feeling pretty generous this week, dropping a biting poster for the upcoming 10th season of “AHS” on Tuesday and now revealing the first-ever promo art for spinoff series “American Horror Stories.”

Murphy shared the image, which you can see below, on Twitter and Instagram late Wednesday. In the twisted poster, we see a woman with a partially hollowed out skull that is filled with a spider and its web. The woman’s hands and upper body appear to be covered in tight black leather as she holds her fingertips up to what’s left of her pale face. A tiny bit of what we can only assume to be blood is painted on her lips and dripping off.

“It’s the AHS spin off,” Murphy added in a follow-up tweet. “We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…”

In late May, FX revealed it had placed a series order for “American Horror Stories,” which it described as “weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.” In that same announcement, the cable channel revealed it was pushing the 10th season of Murphy’s “American Horror Story” to next year due to COVID-related delays. In June, FX said “American Horror Stories” would be an FX on Hulu series.

Murphy has yet to reveal the cast for “American Horror Stories,” but in August, “AHS” staple Sarah Paulson told TheWrap during a virtual press conference that she will at least be directing some of the spinoff.

Production on “AHS” Season 10 began in October. Readers can head over here to see the Season 10 poster Murphy shared earlier this week, but don’t get your hopes up too high, because it does not reveal the season’s title.