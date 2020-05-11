‘AHS’ Spinoff Series of Standalone Episodes in the Works, Ryan Murphy Says
It’s called “American Horror Stories”
Jennifer Maas | May 11, 2020 @ 7:43 AM
Last Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 8:36 AM
FX
Ryan Murphy has an “American Horror Story” spinoff series of standalone episodes, titled “American Horror Stories,” in the works.
“‘American Horror Story’ cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin off we’re doing called ‘American Horror Stories’ (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print,” Murphy captioned a photo of several “AHS” vets on video chat. “It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”
Included in the Zoom call were Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter and Cody Fern.
Not all of those “AHS” alums were previously announced as the stars of the show’s upcoming 10th season, so they could be the ones included in “American Horror Stories” or they could have been there to discuss the possibility of swapping around the seasons due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns.
“Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” he said. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”
Murphy added: “You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, ‘OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting.’ So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know. But it’s a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know.”
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "Pokemon Journeys The Series" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, June 12 Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Love, Victor" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Hulu
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 51
Here’s when 50 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.