‘AHS’ Spinoff Series of Standalone Episodes in the Works, Ryan Murphy Says

Ryan Murphy has an “American Horror Story” spinoff series of standalone episodes, titled “American Horror Stories,” in the works.

“‘American Horror Story’ cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin off we’re doing called ‘American Horror Stories’ (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print,” Murphy captioned a photo of several “AHS” vets on video chat. “It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

Included in the Zoom call were Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter and Cody Fern.

Not all of those “AHS” alums were previously announced as the stars of the show’s upcoming 10th season, so they could be the ones included in “American Horror Stories” or they could have been there to discuss the possibility of swapping around the seasons due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns.

Murphy told TheWrap last month that his plan for Season 10 was a “weather-dependent” theme, so the inability to shoot during the summer might prompt him to accelerate another idea or hold the 10th season until next year.

“Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” he said. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Murphy added: “You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, ‘OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting.’ So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know. But it’s a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know.”

“American Horror Story” has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, so Murphy definitely at least has the option to swap things around if he wants to.

FX declined TheWrap’s request for comment on Murphy’s “American Horror Stories” announcement.

