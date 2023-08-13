After returning last year to “Star Wars” alongside Ewan McGregor in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Hayden Christensen will once again play Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Disney+ series “Ahsoka,” which follows the adventures of the fallen Jedi’s former Padawan.

In a new teaser released on Sunday, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) talks about her former master with another ex-Jedi, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), who tells her that “everyone in the Order knew Anakin Skywalker… few lived to see what he became.”

The characters of Anakin and Ahsoka fought alongside each other for years during the Clone Wars. Their adventures became the basis of a six-season animated series that became so popular among “Star Wars” fans that Disney+ revived it for a final season to wrap up its narrative in 2020, with Ahsoka barely surviving after Anakin falls to the Dark Side during the events of “Revenge of the Sith.”

Now, as Ahsoka makes the leap from animation to live-action, Christensen will play Anakin in flashback scenes that show the relationship this master and apprentice once had. It’s the first time Christensen has played Anakin in scenes involving Ahsoka, as the future Darth Vader was voiced by Matt Lanter in the “Clone Wars” series.

“In this war, you will face more than just droids,” Anakin warns in the teaser. “As your master, it is my responsibility to prepare you. I won’t always be there to look out for you. Don’t be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this Ahsoka.”

“Ahsoka” will premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 23.