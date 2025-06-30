AI and Creators: 2 WrapPRO Livestream Roundtables — Sign Up Now

Two timely panels. One powerful look at what’s shaping content, culture, and creativity.

As artificial intelligence and the creator economy continue to redefine the entertainment landscape, TheWrap is convening two forward-looking livestream roundtables on July 23 and August 14 that bring together top voices in tech, content creation and Hollywood.

AI in Hollywood: A Creative Turning Point



With Hollywood shifting from caution to curiosity, WrapPRO will host a timely roundtable unpacking the creative, ethical and practical implications of artificial intelligence across the entertainment value chain. This panel will feature leading filmmakers, producers, tech innovators and creatives discussing:

✓ Transformative Innovations: How AI is reshaping production, post-production, VFX and storytelling.

✓ Creative Controversies: Balancing AI-assisted tools with artistic integrity.

✓ Opportunities vs. Pitfalls: Exploring the promise of AI alongside its ethical and workforce impact.

✓ Practical Adoption: What’s working in the field now and what’s still just hype.

This session is designed for anyone eager to understand how AI is not just disrupting Hollywood — but reinventing it.

Creator Power: The Business of Influence

The lines between traditional entertainment and the creator economy are blurring fast. Digital-first talent is building loyal audiences that rival (or exceed) those of major networks. Meanwhile, studios and streamers are looking to creators for IP, partnerships and new paths to monetization. In this dynamic conversation, leading voices from both worlds – creators, distributors, and entertainment executives – will explore how this convergence is reshaping the business of content. From TikTok to television, YouTube to the box office, Creators are no longer just influencers – they’re power players.

✓ Creators as Studios: How digital talent is driving development pipelines

✓ Hollywood’s New Playbooks: What traditional entertainment is learning from creators.

✓ The Monetization Matrix: Where brands, audiences and revenue intersect.

✓ Fan-Fueled Influence: How data, authenticity, and audience connection are shaping new forms of star power.

With creators breaking barriers across platforms and formats, this discussion will explore how the content ecosystem is evolving — and what it means for the future of entertainment.

TheWrap is committed to leading critical conversations around industry disruption. As AI and creator-led models take center stage, WrapPRO is tapping into these forces to inform, connect, and elevate the next wave of innovation and talent shaping the entertainment business.

These upcoming virtual panels follow WrapPRO’s recent conversation on California’s Film Production Crisis, which featured key voices including Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur, California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell, Producers Guild of America CEO Susan Sprung, Directors Guild of America Western Executive Director Rebecca Rhine and writer-producer and Stay in LA member Noelle Stehman — underscoring TheWrap’s commitment to convening thought leaders on the most urgent issues facing Hollywood today.