After more than a year since being ordered to series, Fox will finally premiere its AI drama “neXt” starring John Slattery on October 6. The network also released a new trailer, which you can watch above.

From creator and executive producer Manny Coto (“24: Legacy”), executive producer Charlie Gogolak (“This Is Us”) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us”), “neXt” is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives.

It stars John Slattery, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappuccino and Evan Whitten.

Fox is one of two broadcast networks (joining the CW) that preemptively pushed back the majority of its lineup until midseason, correctly guessing that its scripted dramas would not be able to get back to production with enough time to make their fall premieres.

The network is filling the holes left by those shows with Slattery’s “neXt” and Kim Cattrall’s “Filthy Rich” (dramas that wrapped production before the shutdowns) as well as broadcasts of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” which first premiered on Nat Geo, and Season 1 of Spectrum’s “Bad Boys” spinoff series “L.A.’s Finest,” starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

Along with “The Masked Singer,” Fox’s returning fall programs include animated series “The Simpsons,” “Bless the Harts,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy,” and the cooking competition show “MasterChef Junior.”

