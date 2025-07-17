Execs from Nvidia, Adobe, Flawless Join WrapPRO’s ‘AI in Hollywood’ Virtual Roundtable

AI is presenting the media and entertainment industries with an unprecedented opportunity for transformative change that is both terrifying and exhilarating at the same time.

For Hollywood, the summer of 2025 feels like an inflection point as more companies are shedding early trepidations and embracing the technology.

WrapPRO’s livestream event “AI in Hollywood: A Creative Turning Point” is here to help you understand AI at this moment — to help grasp what is the best use of the technology and the right balance for you and your companies.



Please join us at 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 23 for the latest in our virtual WrapPRO roundtable series. Click here to register.

The event will be moderated by Roger Cheng, TheWrap’s managing editor for business and PRO, as he looks to draw out the insights from a group of the smartest industry leaders on AI. Your comments and questions will appear alongside the conversation.

Participating Panelists:

Hannah Elsakr , Founder, Firefly for Enterprise & Global Head of New Business Ventures, Adobe

, Founder, Firefly for Enterprise & Global Head of New Business Ventures, Adobe Richard Kerris , VP/GM, Media & Entertainment, Nvidia

, VP/GM, Media & Entertainment, Nvidia Scott Mann , Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Flawless

, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Flawless Van Robichaux, Screenwriter & Producer

This virtual panel follows WrapPRO’s recent conversation on California’s Film Production Crisis, which featured key voices including Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur, California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell, Producers Guild of America CEO Susan Sprung, Directors Guild of America Western Executive Director Rebecca Rhine and writer-producer and Stay in LA member Noelle Stehman — underscoring TheWrap’s commitment to convening thought leaders on the most urgent issues facing Hollywood today.