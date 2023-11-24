Pro-Palestinian protesters targeted the home of AIPAC President Michael Tuchin on Thanksgiving, setting off smoke bombs amid public controversy over the organization’s political donations.

Video footage showed demonstrators throwing smoke bombs outside the house in Los Angeles on Thursday. The People’s City Council-Los Angeles took credit for organizing the protest, chanting “F–k your holiday,” and “Hey, ho, the occupation has got to go.”

HORRIFYING- the home of AIPAC’s President was targeted by pro Palestinian radcials who ignited smoke bombs outside of his residence and proceeded to spill red paint, signifying blood.



What’s next? The burning of Synagogues and schools like in 1939 Germany? pic.twitter.com/y9O3edAvW9 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 23, 2023

In other footage from the protest, paint was shown along Tuchin’s driveway with bunches of cloth covered in fake blood to symbolize dead babies.

The protest outside of the AIPAC president’s home came as the organization has been under fire for its political donations, with reported intentions of unseating members of progressive Democratic House members “The Squad.”

On Wednesday, Politico reported that a Michigan businessman called Democratic Senate candidate and “The Good Doctor” star Hill Harper to offer $20 million in campaign contributions in exchange for his agreement to drop out and instead challenge a member of the Squad, Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Harper confirmed the report, saying in a post on X, “I didn’t intend for a private phone call to turn public. But now that it has, here’s the truth.”

“One of AIPAC’s biggest donors offered $20m if I dropped out of the U.S. Senate race to run against @RashidaTlaib,” wrote Harper.

While the donor was said to be a major AIPAC donor, AIPAC has since disputed that and denied involvement with the offer.

Harper, who has starred as Dr. Marcus Andrews alongside Freddie Highmore on “The Good Doctor,” has thrown his hat in the ring to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate as a democratic candidate. He will go head-to-head in the race against Michigan congresswoman and former CIA analyst Elissa Slotkin.

He continued to say that he turned down the offer because he “won’t be bossed, bullied, or bought.”