Al Gore Compares 2nd Trump Administration to Nazi Germany: ‘Their Own Preferred Version of Reality’

Former Vice President Al Gore compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany on Monday, saying the president and his advisors aim to “create their own preferred version of reality” in order to achieve their immoral goals.

Gore made the comment at an event in San Francisco that was tied to a climate change initiative as the city is currently observing “Climate Week,” Politico reported.

“It was [Jürgen] Habermas’ mentor, Theodor Adorno, who wrote that the first step in that nation’s descent into hell was, and I quote, ‘The conversion of all questions of truth into questions of power,’” Gore told the crowd of about 150 people. “He described how the Nazis, and I quote again, ‘Attacked the very heart of the distinction between true and false,’ end quote. The Trump administration is insisting on trying to create their own preferred version of reality.”

The harsh comparison came just a moment after Gore said he understands “very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement.” He said Nazi Germany was “uniquely evil, full stop,” but that there “are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil.”

However, the former VP did not point to any particular examples as to where he believes the Trump administration has resembled Nazi Germany, according to Politico’s report.

Gore’s comments came after several other prominent Democrats have compared the Trump administration to Hitler’s Germany, the country that started World War II and murdered 6 million Jews in The Holocaust. Rep. Jim Clyburn last week asked town hall attendees to pray the U.S. doesn’t “go the way of Germany in the 1930s,” while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently likened the cultural climate in the U.S. to the one that led to Hitler rising to power.

“The seed that grew into a dictatorship in Europe a lifetime ago didn’t arrive overnight. It started with everyday Germans mad about inflation and looking for someone to blame,” Pritzker said in February.

Trump, it is worth pointing out, has a daughter who converted to Judaism and has Jewish grandchildren.



