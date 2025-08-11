While discussing President Donald Trump’s promise to crack down on crime in Washington, D.C. “Morning Joe” guest Al Sharpton suggested that Trump include the “criminals” who raged against the government on Jan. 6.

“Let’s remember, he’s a man that pardoned scores of people for violating the law and beating up policemen, Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.,” Sharpton explained. “He was president then; he did nothing about it, said nothing about it, and pardoned them once he got back in.”

When Trump returned to the Oval Office, he issued pardons or commutations to over 1,500 people who were charged or convicted for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol back on Jan. 6, 2021.

He continued: “So that man pardons people that beats up cops is going to make a big announcement at 10 o’clock on what we’re going to do. Yes, we want crime down, including the criminals from Jan. 6.”

On Monday, Trump took to social media to share that the country’s capital will be “liberated” from “crime,” “savagery,” “filth,” and added that the “days of ruthlessly killing or hurting innocent people are over.” As part of his supposed promise and a new executive order, he subsequently deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C. in an effort to curve its rate of crime and homelessness, as he said it’s been overrun by “gangs and bloodthirsty criminals.”

At the top of Sharpton’s remarks, the activist stated that he thinks Trump is targeting blue cities that are run by Black mayors. Per D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, the city has reported that crime hit a 30-year low and is down 26% this year compared to the same time period last year.

“There’s no doubt in my mind it’s him making a political statement in a blue city that has a Black mayor,” Sharpton explained. “Karen Bass, a Black woman mayor in L.A. He dealt with the whole deportation thing. It’s very interesting that he is very selective on what he does because he hasn’t taken the same stand in New York, where his son still here, going to school and all. So you have to really wonder, is this showboating to play?”