Although Alan Tudyk is set to reprise his role as the droid K-2SO in Disney+’s upcoming “Rogue One” prequel series centered on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, fans will have to wait longer than they anticipated.

Tudyk revealed to Collider that his droid sidekick will not appear at all in during the first season of “Andor,” which is scheduled to debut sometime in 2022.

“They’re shooting it right now, I’m not in it,” the actor told the outlet. “I’m going to be in the show. It’s just that the story that [showrunner Tony Gilroy] is telling doesn’t involve K-2SO until later on… I can’t be too specific, but I can definitely say that I’m not going to be in the first season.”

Along with Luna, “Andor” will star Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly. It is one of multiple “Star Wars” TV series that are coming to Disney+ on the heels of “The Mandalorian’s” runaway success. Those include three spinoffs directly from “The Mandalorian”: “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson, “Rangers of the New Republic,” and “The Book of Boba Fett” with Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

Additionally, Ewan McGregor is reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a limited series that will also see the return of Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader and “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland is working on “Acolyte,” which takes place well before anything we’ve seen on screen in the “Star Wars” universe.