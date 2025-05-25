Alan Yentob, BBC Presenter Who Chronicled David Bowie, Dies at 78

Alan Yentob, a former BBC arts broadcaster and documentarian, died Saturday at age 78.

News of Yentob’s death was confirmed by the BBC and Yentob’s family. Yentob’s wife Philippa Walker said he was “the kindest of men” and “curious, funny, annoying, late and creative in every cell of his body.”

Yentob spoke to cultural icons such as David Bowie and Maya Angelou throughout his career, and also served as the controller of BBC One and Two.

“To work with Alan was to be inspired and encouraged to think bigger. He had a rare gift for identifying talent and lifting others up – a mentor and champion to so many across the worlds of television, film and theatre,” said BBC director-general Tim Davie. “Above all, Alan was a true original. His passion wasn’t performative – it was personal. He believed in the power of culture to enrich, challenge and connect us.”

Yentob was well-known for his 1975 feature about Bowie, “Cracked Actor,” which documented the singer during an intense period of addiction.

“Everyone at Two Daughters Entertainment is devastated by the news of Alan’s passing. We were incredibly fortunate to have had Alan work with us over the past few years as our Creative Director and Board Director,” said James Reatchlous, founder and executive director of Two Daughters Entertainment, in a statement shared with the TheWrap.

“Alan was a loyal friend, a passionate supporter of Two Daughters, and someone whose creativity, wisdom, and generosity of spirit had a profound influence on our company. His belief in our vision helped shape who we are today. Through his extraordinary career and deep relationships across the creative world, Alan brought remarkable talent into our orbit — including legends like Mel Brooks and Tim Rice, who joined recent projects thanks to his encouragement and belief in our work.”

“He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and worked with him,” Reatchlous continued. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Philippa, and their children, Jacob and Bella. We are thinking of them above all else at this very difficult time.”

Alan Yentob is survived by his wife Philippa and their children.