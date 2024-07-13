Alec Baldwin Comments on ‘Rust’ Shooting Trial’s Dismissal: ‘There Are Too Many People to Thank’

Alec Baldwin wrote on Instagram Saturday, “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” following the surprise dismissal of his manslaughter trial on Friday. He added, “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

Baldwin was on trial for his role firing a gun and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 while filming western film”Rust,” which he starred in and was a producer on. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer granted the defense’s request for a dismissal after it emerged that authorities and prosecutors deliberately withheld evidence in the case, with the mystery of how real bullets got into Baldwin’s gun still remaining.

“The state’s discovery violation has injected a needless incurable delay into the jury trial. Dismissal with prejudice is warranted to ensure the integrity of the judicial system and the efficient administration of justice,” the judge said.

Though Baldwin has been cleared criminally, he still faces civil lawsuits pertaining to Hutchins’ death. Hutchins was killed when the prop gun Baldwin was using discharged and fired a live round during rehearsals.

Attorney Gloria Allred and Hutchins’ family have pledged to continue to fight Baldwin in New Mexico’s civil courts. Allred, who represents Hutchins’ parents Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych and her sister Svetlana Zemko, described Judge Sommer’s decision as a “devastating blow” to all three.

“It does not change the fact that Alec Baldwin killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust.’ It does not change the fact that he fired a loaded gun while pointing it at a human being,” Allred explained.

Baldwin should also “just have the human decency to say ‘I’m sorry’ in a phone call or Facetime to the parents … It’s not all about Alec Baldwin. There are victims in this case. They are not celebrities — they matter,” Allred said.

Following the dismissal, Brian J. Panish, attorney for Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins, said, “We respect the court’s decision. We look forward to presenting all the evidence to a jury and holding Mr. Baldwin accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins.”

Producers on “Rust,” including Baldwin, were criticized for replacing workers with non-union members while filming. Had the film’s team been made up of unionized members, they would have been required to follow the Actors’ Equity Association’s rules and safety tips for using firearms in productions.

The rules include advice that actors should “Treat all guns as if they are loaded and deadly” and that “The property master or armorer should carefully train you in the safe use of any firearm you must handle. Be honest if you have no knowledge about guns. Do not overstate your qualifications.” It is unclear if Baldwin had any prior training or if he was offered training on set.

“Never point a firearm at anyone including yourself,” the tips also state. “Always cheat the shot by aiming to the right or left of the target character. If asked to point and shoot directly at a living target, consult with the property master or armorer for the prescribed safety procedures.”

Baldwin faced up to 18 months in prison if he had been convicted.