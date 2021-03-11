“Good Morning Britain” co-host Alex Beresford is speaking out about Piers Morgan’s resignation from the show. In a statement posted on Twitter Thursday, Beresford said “Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for.”

Morgan’s turned in his resignation on Tuesday, after co-host Beresford called Morgan out for criticizing Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier in the week.

Beresford wrote he doesn’t regret calling out Morgan’s words. “I hoped we could reach a place of understanding,” his statement read. “It’s sad that we weren’t able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage.”

The showdown between the two hosts occurred Tuesday morning. Morgan said on air that he didn’t believe Markle’s claims of being suicidal, drawing immediate backlash and prompting ITV — the broadcasting company in charge of “Good Morning Britain” — to open an investigation.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle — you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program. And I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off,” Beresford responded. “She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

Morgan then stood up and walked out, saying, “OK, I’m done with this.” He subsequently resigned from the show.

In his statement, Beresford clarified that he wasn’t trying to provoke Morgan. “I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.” Beresford went on to thank Morgan for his previous support and for challenging him on air. finishing his statement by wishing Morgan well.

Read Beresford’s statement below and watch their final exchange above: