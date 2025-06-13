Alex Cooper’s Former Coach Says She Has ‘No Recollection’ of Harassment Alleged in ‘Call Me Alex’

After “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper alleged she suffered years worth of sexual harassment from Boston University soccer coach Nancy Feldman, former assistant coach Casey Brown said she had “no recollection” of the incidents mentioned in Hulu’s “Call Her Alex” docuseries.

Cooper told The Boston Globe in an interview published Friday that, amidst a mononucleosis outbreak, she was the only player called into the office to explain “who” she’d been with and “how” she got it.

The podcaster said she pleaded with Brown, “‘Casey, help me’,” but instead, Brown “did nothing about it” and simply turned away.

In a statement to the Globe, Brown said she had “no recollection of what has been suggested” by Cooper.

Brown went on to say, “But let me be absolutely clear: I would never ignore, dismiss or turn away from anyone — a player, a teammate, a friend, a family member — who sought my help in any capacity. As a coach, I understood the weight of my responsibility to protect my players and act accordingly. The suggestion that I would do otherwise is completely false.”

The university also issued a statement on Friday, insisting that it has a “zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment,”as well as a “robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student well-being” and “a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office.”

“We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all,” the statement concluded.

Cooper was on the Boston team from 2013 to 2015 with a full athletic scholarship. As she explained in “Call Her Alex,” she did not feel she could speak out as it would jeopardize that scholarship.

In the two-part Hulu series, the podcaster said she noticed Feldman “really starting to fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine, and it was confusing,” during her sophomore year of college.

She added that her coach leveraged field time in exchange for stories about Cooper’s sex life and dating history. Cooper claimed she also made specific comments about her body and “always wanted to be alone with me.”

She also alleged in the documentary that the BU athletic director Drew Marrochello, who per the university’s website still serves in this position, declined to hear the evidence of harassment when her parents tried to present it to him.

According to Boston University, Feldman retired in 2022.

Toward the end of filming the documentary, Cooper said she found out that other women younger than her experienced the same abuse she did at the hands of her soccer coach.

“Everything changed for me that day,” she said in an episode of her podcast this week.