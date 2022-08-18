It seems that InfoWars shock jock Alex Jones is learning the error of his ways beyond his Sandy Hook defamation case: He’s officially rescinded his support of Donald Trump for reelection in 2024.

Admitting in a Wednesday night segment that he “pig-headedly supported” the former president during his 2020 reelection campaign, despite having grievances about Trump’s Operation Warp Speed in response to COVID-19, Jones declared that he’s seen another candidate rise to the occasion.

“I thought that we had to keep [Trump] in office because of the nightmare scenario if Hillary [Clinton] or Biden got in, back before they were officially running. But that said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” Jones said.

Currently the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has certainly been making noise in the Republican party and gaining support for a 2024 presidential bid. Many polls and pundits put him neck-and-neck with Trump for the Republican ticket. A poll out of the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab this week even shows him edging Trump out, 47% to 45%.

Trump has lost Alex Jones. He announces today he is off the Trump train: “I am supporting Desantis .. I can look into his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity.” pic.twitter.com/wvpKq2PjQR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2022

Offering more reasoning to his support other than the politician is “awesome” and “good,” Jones said that he feels DeSantis is genuine – he can feel it through his screen.

“I don’t just watch a man’s actions – as Christ said, judge a tree by its fruits,” he said. “I can also look in his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity.”

He continued, stating later in the segment that “this is what Trump should be like. And I’ve been hammering this point, and he’s doing it now. And we have someone that is better than Trump. Way better than Trump.”