Alex Karev’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Goodbye Grows 18% in TV Ratings

Goodbye, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), hello ratings boost. Thursday’s “Grey’s Anatomy” grew 18% in TV ratings as the show revealed the fan-favorite’s fate.

The sendoff saw “Grey’s” add 300,000 overall audience members from last week’s hour, which was part of another crossover with “Station 19.”

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.0 and 6.1 million viewers. “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 landed a 1.3 and 6.3 million viewers. At 10, “A Million Little Things” had a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers.

Read all about how Karev — and thus, Chambers — were written off the medical drama here. It wasn’t a very popular outcome among fans of the popular series.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7 and first in viewers with 5.6 million. “Young Sheldon” at 8 put up a 0.9 and 8.5 million viewers. At 8:30, “The Unicorn” got a 0.6 and 5.6 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 received a 0.7 and 5.8 million viewers. At 9:30, “Carol’s Second Act” had a 0.6 and 4.7 million viewers. “Tommy” at 10 managed a 0.5 and 4.6 million viewers.

Fox and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. Fox was third in total viewers with 3.1 million, Univision was fifth with 1.6 million.

For Fox, “Last Man Standing” at 8 had a 0.6 and 3.5 million viewers. At 8:30, “Outmatched” got a 0.5 and 2.1 million viewers. “Deputy” at 9 received a 0.5 and 3.3 million viewers.

NBC was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 2 million. Following a rerun, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” had a 0.6/3 and 5.6 million viewers. At 9, “Will & Grace” got a 0.5/2 and 2.1 million viewers. “Indebted” at 9:30 settled for a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. A repeat followed.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 412,000. “Katy Keene” at 8 managed a 0.1/1 and 515,000 viewers. A rerun followed.