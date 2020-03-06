Alex Karev’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Goodbye Grows 18% in TV Ratings

The sendoff saw “Grey’s” add 300,000 overall audience members from last week’s hour, which was part of another crossover with “Station 19.”
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Station 19” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.0 and 6.1 million viewers. “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 landed a 1.3 and 6.3 million viewers. At 10, “A Million Little Things” had a 0.6 and 3.7 million viewers.
Read all about how Karev — and thus, Chambers — were written off the medical drama here. It wasn’t a very popular outcome among fans of the popular series.
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7 and first in viewers with 5.6 million. “Young Sheldon” at 8 put up a 0.9 and 8.5 million viewers. At 8:30, “The Unicorn” got a 0.6 and 5.6 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 received a 0.7 and 5.8 million viewers. At 9:30, “Carol’s Second Act” had a 0.6 and 4.7 million viewers. “Tommy” at 10 managed a 0.5 and 4.6 million viewers.
Fox and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. Fox was third in total viewers with 3.1 million, Univision was fifth with 1.6 million.
For Fox, “Last Man Standing” at 8 had a 0.6 and 3.5 million viewers. At 8:30, “Outmatched” got a 0.5 and 2.1 million viewers. “Deputy” at 9 received a 0.5 and 3.3 million viewers.
NBC was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 2 million. Following a rerun, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” had a 0.6/3 and 5.6 million viewers. At 9, “Will & Grace” got a 0.5/2 and 2.1 million viewers. “Indebted” at 9:30 settled for a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. A repeat followed.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 412,000. “Katy Keene” at 8 managed a 0.1/1 and 515,000 viewers. A rerun followed.
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not.
Rank: 12 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 11 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 10 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 9 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 8 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 7 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 6 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 5 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 4 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 3 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
