Alex Trebek was so well-known as the host of “Jeopardy!” that he made memorable cameos in that role on other popular shows, including “Cheers” and “The Golden Girls.”

In a 1990 episode of “Cheers” entitled “What is…Cliff Clavin,” Cliff (John Ratzenberger) appears on the game show during one of its remote tapings in Boston, where the titular bar is located.

Mailman Cliff seems outmatched by his opponents — a doctor and a lawyer — until the categories come up, including civil servants, stamps from around the world, mothers and sons, beer, bar trivia and celibacy.

Also Read: 'Jeopardy!' Champs 'Gutted' by Death of Alex Trebek: 'You Will Never Be Replaced in Our Hearts'

“Cliff, can I get you to pick a category and an amount?” Trebek asks.

“Why don’t you pick any one you want. I am feeling lucky today. Woohoo,” Cliff responds confidently.

We won’t spoil the end for you, but let’s just say that Cliff wasn’t woohoo-ing after Final Jeopardy! Check out the hilarious clip above.

Trebek also played himself on a 1992 episode of “The Golden Girls” called “Questions and Answers.” In a similar plot, Dorothy (Bea Arthur) auditions for the show when it stops in Miami. Her opponents are her naive roommate Rose (Betty White) and a nitwit Charley (David Leisure). As a teacher, Dorothy builds a sizeable lead and believes she has the game in the bag.

As a bonus, there’s a can’t-miss joke about outgoing President Donald Trump about two-thirds of the way through. Check out the “Golden Girls” clip below. There’s also an appearance by the late creator of “Jeopardy!,” Merv Griffin.

Trebek passed away peacefully on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer. In addition to the cameos mentioned above, he also appeared on “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Simpsons,” “The Nanny,” “Seinfeld” and more.