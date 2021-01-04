Alex Trebek gave fans a touching message on Monday night’s “Jeopardy!,” one of the very last episodes the beloved longtime host taped before his death in November.
This week’s five-night run of episodes spanning from Monday, Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 8, were taped in late October several days before Trebek died of stage four pancreatic cancer.
“You’ll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives,” Trebek said on Monday’s episode. “Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones.”
He continued: “But today, I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society, and if we all pitch in — just a little bit — we’re gonna get there.”
Trebek passed away after a long and public battle with cancer on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Trebek’s last “Jeopardy!” episode was originally supposed to air on Christmas Day, but “due to anticipated preemptions” around the holidays, his final week of episodes was pushed back “in order to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances,” according to Sony.
