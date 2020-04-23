‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Love These Savage Takedowns From Alex Trebek (Video)

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter for the best possible reason.

The beloved television personality, who has been battling pancreatic cancer for some time now, was the talk of the internet Thursday, but not because of his illness — because he’s an absolute savage.

The longtime host is known for serving sassy quips to “Jeopardy!” contestants, and videos of some of his most brutal takedowns have been resurfacing.

One of the most popular clips shows Trebek introducing a contestant whose “favorite type of music is something I’ve never heard of, but doesn’t sound like very much fun.”

“I think it’s very fun. It’s called nerd-core hip-hop,” the contestant replies. “It’s people who identify as nerdy rapping about the things they love, video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners. It’s really catchy and fun,” she says.

Then comes Trebek with a sick burn: “Losers, in other words.”

One of the Twitter users who posted the clip wrote: “Alex Trebek squared up against death itself and simply doesn’t give a f— anymore.”

Another moment of Trebek savagery came when all three contestants on that episode failed to answer any of the questions in the football category.

“I can tell you guys are big football fans,” he said. “Do you think we should go to commercial?”

Then, after giving the $1,000 clue “just for the fun of it,” he said, “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.”

Here’s hoping that Trebek’s sass lives on forever. Watch the clips below.

Alex Trebek squared up against death itself and simply doesn’t give a fuck anymore. pic.twitter.com/tiRRD2LmRZ — Aren R. LeBrun (@proustmalone) April 23, 2020

Saw Alex Trebek trending, glad to see he is trending for being a savage on Jeopardy and not health reasons. Here's one of my favorite Alex Trebek classic Savage moments. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/NRAFYupl0T — ChanMan ???? (@ChandranTheMan) April 23, 2020