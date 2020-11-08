Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode to Air on Christmas Day

In the wake of Alex Trebek’s passing on Sunday morning, Sony Pictures Television announced that the famed host’s final episode of “Jeopardy!” will air on Christmas Day.

Trebek’s final episodes were taped on October 29, 10 days prior to his death after a long battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. The show’s producers are not announcing plans for a new host at this time.

Also Read: Alex Trebek Planned His 'Jeopardy!' Exit Speech: 'Leave Me 30 Seconds at the End' (Video)

Trebek announced his stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March 2019, but vowed to continue hosting “Jeopardy!” for as long as he could. His death comes in the midst of the game show’s 37th season, which made alterations to the show’s stage and filming protocols to protect the host’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the show’s most recent season started in September, “Jeopardy!” has ranked third in the ratings among all syndicated TV shows, sitting only behind “Judge Judy” and “Family Feud.” In January, the show made its primetime debut on ABC with its “Greatest of All Time” tournament, which averaged over 14 million viewers over four episodes and was the top rated show each night it aired.

Over the course of its 37-season run, “Jeopardy!” won 39 Emmys, with Trebek winning six competitive Emmys and a lifetime achievement award as host. He holds the Guinness World Record for most game show episodes hosted, presenting over 8,200 episodes of “Jeopardy!”