MSNBC’s Alex Wagner Declares Keri Russell a Better Diplomat Than Jared Kushner | Video

Keri Russell may just play a diplomat on TV, but according to MSNBC host Alex Wagner, the actress is actually better at the job than real life diplomat Jared Kushner.

Wagner stopped by “The Late Show” on Wednesday night but, before going straight into politics, host Stephen Colbert wanted to start with “an amuse-bouche” of lightness. So, he asked what Wagner is enjoying these days outside of politics, be it something she’s watching or listening to.

“Well, I’m watching ‘The Diplomat’ on Netflix, because it’s–” Wagner said, before getting cut off by cheers from the audience. “I love Keri Russell, and she’s a better diplomat than Jared Kushner, so that’s a break from reality.”

Wagner added that she’s also a big fan of heist stories, so she’s been locked in on the Louvre jewel heist from earlier this week. Colbert agreed that this particular heist is “sexy,” considering it was done with a small team and in broad daylight.

“I’m sure Charlize Theron was somewhere in the vicinity,” Wagner joked.

For those unfamiliar, this was a reference to “The Italian Job,” a movie Theron starred in that released back in 2003. In it, she stars as a safe-cracker who helps Mark Wahlberg and his team steal some stolen gold bricks from Ed Norton.

With that, Colbert and Wagner started their proper dive into current politics.

You can watch Wagner’s appearance on “The Late Show” in the video above.