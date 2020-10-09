Alexander Payne Drops Out of Olivia Coleman-Led HBO Miniseries ‘Landscapers’

Alexander Payne has dropped out of HBO’s “Landscapers” miniseries starring Olivia Coleman, where he was set to serve as director and executive produce.

Will Sharpe will now direct and executive produce. Shape starred in “Giri/Haji,” which was produced by “Lanscapers” producer Sister. The series will air on HBO in the U.S. and on Sky Atlantic in the UK. International sales for Landscapers will be handled by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

“Landscapers” is written by Coleman’s husband, Ed Sinclair.

A rep for Alexander Payne attributed his decision to leave the project to scheduling. “Alexander Payne has regretfully chosen to withdraw from ‘Landscapers’ in order to direct a 2021 original feature project of his own that has seasonal filming requirements,” the rep told Deadline, which first reported the news.

Payne’s rep did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Payne was accused of sexual misconduct by Rose McGowan in August, though he has denied her claim. He refuted the timeline and said he had never crossed paths with McGowan at the time she claimed the incident took place. He further denied ever directing a film under a different name or working with Showtime.