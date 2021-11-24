Alexandra Daddario, Regina Hall and Lily Rabe Join Power Women Summit

Leading actors Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”), Regina Hall (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Lily Rabe (“The Tender Bar”), Angelica Ross (“American Horror Story”), Ritu Arya (“Red Notice”) and Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”) will join the “Actors Roundtable,” moderated by Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”) at Power Women Summit 2021, the largest gathering of women in media and entertainment streaming online December 7-9.

In addition, entrepreneurs turned reality television stars Julia Haart (“My Unorthodox Life”), Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”), Tracy Tutor (“Million Dollar Listing LA”) and Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) will join Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry for a discussion on “How to Be a Boss.”

In 2020, the number of scripted and unscripted series created by American production companies and distributed to online platforms soared to a total of 537 shows, compared with 381 the year before according to the Motion Picture Association. For the streaming platforms, films featuring casts that were 21% to 30% minority had the highest ratings among White, Black, Latino and Asian households, according to UCLA’s 2021 Diversity Report. During the Power Women Summit, leading actors and reality television stars who dominated the platforms during the pandemic will discuss their work and how they are empowering diverse voices on screen.

Alexandra Daddario most recently starred alongside Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney in the HBO Max limited series “The White Lotus.” Earlier this year, Daddario starred in “Lost Girls and Love Hotels,” “Night Hunter” opposite Henry Cavill and Michael Bay’s pandemic thriller “Songbird.” Her additional credits also include “Why Women Kill,” “When We First Met,” and Paramount’s “Baywatch.”

Regina Hall most recently starred as ‘Carmel Schneider’ in Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. She gained recognition in the “Scary Movie” film series. Her additional credits include “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Girls Trip,” “The Hate U Give,” and more.

Lily Rabe is best known for her multiple roles on the FX’s “American Horror Story” and her lead role as Claire Bennigan on the ABC science fiction series “The Whispers.” Most recently, Rabe starred as Sylvia in HBO Max’s “The Undoing,” opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and up next she will star in George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar” opposite Ben Affleck.

Angelica Ross is a leading figure in the movement for Transgender and racial quality. A series regular on the ninth season of Ryan Murphy’s FX hit “American Horror Story: 1984,” Ross is confirmed to return for the currently untitled Season 10. Ross got her star on Murphy’s award-winning series “Pose.”

Ritu Arya most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Netflix’s “Red Notice.” She also stars in Netflix’s popular series “The Umbrella Academy,” which just wrapped production on its third season.

Karen Pittman is best known for her role as ‘Mia Jordan’ on Apple TV’s Emmy Award-winning series “The Morning Show.” Up next Pittman will star as Dr. Nya Wallace in the upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…,” and the soon to be released films “Allies” and “What We Do Next.”

Award-winning actress and producer Alysia Reiner is best known as Natalie “Fig” Figueroa on Netflix’s hit “Orange Is the New Black.” Her additional credits include HBO’s “The Deuce” and FX’s “Better Things.” Reiner has guest starred on popular series including “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Broad City,” “The Blacklist” and “All Rise” — just to name a few. Up next, Reiner will star as Kathryn in “Shining Vale.”

Julia Haart is the co-owner and CEO of Elite World Group, the world’s first talent media conglomerate of 48 global agencies representing over 5,400 of the world’s most dynamic talent. Haart’s mission to revolutionize the talent industry is the focus of the Netflix series “My Unorthodox Life,” which she also executive produces.

Christine Chiu is an entrepreneur and philanthropist as well as the executive producer and star of “Bling Empire.” Chiu is currently the managing partner for a luxury medispa she opened with her husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu. She is also on the board of a number of charitable organizations and in 2019 she teamed up with Prince Charles to open the Prince’s Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programme in Cumnock, Scotland, to provide holistic healthcare services to locals.

Tracy Tutor is an entrepreneur, Real Estate agent, and Wall Street Journal Bestselling author of “Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word.” She can currently be seen on the 13th season of “Million Dollar Listing LA.” With over 20 years of experience, Los Angeles native Tracy Tutor is one of the top agents at Douglas Elliman California.

Cynthia Bailey is a supermodel, actress, businesswoman and former star of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Her business ventures include The Bailey Agency School of Fashion, The Bailey Wine Cellar and The Bailey Room event space. After the success of her signature drink, “Peach Bellini,” she also partnered with Seagram’s Escapes for an initiative that supports Black-owned businesses.

Samantha Barry is the editor-in-chief of Glamour, leading one of the biggest female-focused media titles in the US. Barry has transformed the annual Women of the Year Awards, led Glamour to reach record-breaking monthly audiences, and grown their video across platforms. Recently, Barry interviewed First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for Glamour’s College Women of the Year.

About Power Women Summit

The Power Women Summit is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s PWS provides three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe – to promote this year’s theme, “Represent.”

To register for a pass: https://www.thewrap.com/power-women-summit-2021/

Sponsors include Lifetime, Amazon, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb, MGM, NBCUniversal and Sony.

For more information on WrapWomen and sponsorship, please contact sales@thewrap.com