Miramax Taps Working Title’s Alexandra Loewy as President of Film

Miramax announced Wednesday that Alexandra Loewy will serve as the studio’s new President of Film. She will officially assume the position on May 27.

The Los Angeles-based Loewy will work directly with Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman. Prior to her Miramax appointment, Loewy most recently worked for six years as the President of Working Title films, where she managed the studio’s Los Angeles office and executive produced films like “The Substance,” “The High Note” and the Richard Curtis-penned Peacock comedy “Genie.”

Loewy’s appointment comes just a few months after Miramax named former Village Roadshow exec Alix Jaffe its Television President in March.

Before her tenure at Working Title, Loewy served as the Senior Vice President of Production & Development at di Bonaventura Pictures, where she nabbed a credit as a co-producer of the Jason Statham-led hit “The Meg.” She has also held roles at Global Produce, Red Wagon and Unique Features. Her Miramax appointment marks a full-circle moment for the executive, as she began her career working in New York as an assistant for the studio.

“I am excited to explore the endless possibilities at Miramax, not only mining its library, but continuing to champion new voices and storytellers by developing original films for a global audience,” Loewy said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s a pivotal time at the studio and I look forward to building upon its legacy backing bold filmmakers with Jon and the team.”

“Ali has a rare talent for spotting clutter-busting ideas and breakout filmmakers, pairing sharp creative instincts with real commercial firepower,” added Glickman. “She’s exactly the kind of leader we need to take Miramax’s legacy into its next chapter.”

Earlier this year, Miramax released “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” the fourth installment in the popular franchise, which raked in over $130 million at the international box office and was released exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. Currently, the studio is in the midst of producing the second season of Guy Ritchie and Netflix’s “The Gentlemen” and Season 2 of Netflix’s Jenna Ortega-led hit series “Wednesday.”

Miramax’s forthcoming film titles include a sequel to “The Beekeeper” starring returning star Jason Statham and directed by “The Shadow Strays” filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, as well as Derek Cianfrance’s Channing Tatum-led crime drama “Roofman,” which is set to be released on October 3. The studio is also producing Colman Domingo’s feature directorial debut, “Scandalous,” and a remake of “The Faculty” written by “Companion” filmmaker Drew Hancock.