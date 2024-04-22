Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Mehdi Hasan at the launch of his news organization Zeteo this weekend, where the host asked what she would tell “a young progressive or an Arab American” who doesn’t feel they can vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. Ocasio-Cortez insisted, “I truly do not believe this as a lesser of two evils type of situation.” She also argued that voting for Biden serves her interest in democracy both domestically and abroad.

In an interview with @AOC, Mehdi Hasan asks her "what do you say to a young progressive, or Arab-American, who says to you: "I just can't vote for Biden again, after what he's enabled in Gaza."



Instead, she said, voters should think about the conditions under which they want to organize, and what conditions each candidate would create.

“You can look at both of these individuals oppositionally as well, depending on what issue you have,” she explained. “But I would rather, even in places of stark disagreement, I would rather be organizing under the conditions of Biden as an opponent on an issue than Trump, who is not… he seeks to dismantle American democracy.”

Trump’s rhetoric needs to be taken seriously, Ocasio-Cortez continued. “I am taking that personally, very seriously, because we will not be able to organize for any movement towards anything if we are facing the jailing of dissidents. I mean, this is the kind of authoritarianism that he threatens.”

Earlier in the exchange, she also pointed out that the 2024 presidential election is about more than a Biden-Trump showdown. “I believe this election is about more than the president, and also it’s not just one election that’s happening. We’re having hundreds of elections — the balance of Congress, the balance of the House, the balance of the Senate, and the Presidency.”

“And I have a vested interest in protecting democracy, not just here domestically, but globally,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Watch the conversation between Ocasio-Cortez and Hasan in the clip above.