Alexei Navalny Memoir, Written Before His Death in Prison, to Be Released in October

In the years before his death in a Russian prison, opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote a memoir that will be published this October his widow, Yulia Navalnay announced Thursday.

The book, entitled “Patriot,” will be published by Knopf and released in the United States on Oct. 22.

“This book is a testament not only to Aleksei’s life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship — a fight he gave everything for, including his life,” Yulia Navalnaya said in her announcement. “Through its pages, readers will come to know the man I loved deeply — a man of profound integrity and unyielding courage. Sharing his story will not only honor his memory but also inspire others to stand up for what is right and to never lose sight of the values that truly matter.”

Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition party and a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, died in February of unknown causes at age 47, while serving a 19-year sentence at an arctic penal colony. Convicted in 2021 on politically motivated charges, Navalny had already survived multiple assassination attempts by agents of the Russian government.

Most infamously he was poisoned in August 2020 with a nerve agent called Novichok while on a flight to Moscow. He was hospitalized in Berlin where his life was saved, but he chose to return to Russia in early 2021 where he was immediately arrested.