Alexei Navalny Memoir, Written Before His Death in Prison, to Be Released in October

“Patriot” will be published in the U.S. by Knopf

Alexei Navalny in the 2022 documentary "Navalny"
Alexei Navalny in the 2022 documentary "Navalny" (CREDIT: CNN Films/Warner Bros.)

In the years before his death in a Russian prison, opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote a memoir that will be published this October his widow, Yulia Navalnay announced Thursday.

The book, entitled “Patriot,” will be published by Knopf and released in the United States on Oct. 22.

“This book is a testament not only to Aleksei’s life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship — a fight he gave everything for, including his life,” Yulia Navalnaya said in her announcement. “Through its pages, readers will come to know the man I loved deeply — a man of profound integrity and unyielding courage. Sharing his story will not only honor his memory but also inspire others to stand up for what is right and to never lose sight of the values that truly matter.”

Dumping grounds in Accra, Ghana in "Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion" (Max)
Read Next
'Brandy Hellville' Director Eva Orner Says Brand’s Scandal Blew Over in ‘Pure Trumpian Fashion’

Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition party and a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, died in February of unknown causes at age 47, while serving a 19-year sentence at an arctic penal colony. Convicted in 2021 on politically motivated charges, Navalny had already survived multiple assassination attempts by agents of the Russian government.

Most infamously he was poisoned in August 2020 with a nerve agent called Novichok while on a flight to Moscow. He was hospitalized in Berlin where his life was saved, but he chose to return to Russia in early 2021 where he was immediately arrested.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.