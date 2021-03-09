The term “influencer” is “way past over,” according to model and entrepreneur Alexis Ren.

“We’re becoming more like educators or impactors,” the social media star said in an interview with WrapWomen, during which she opened up about the importance of mentorship and how she’s using her new platform, Warriors, to empower women around the world through knowledge, wellness and spiritual guidance.

“I knew around the age of 20 that I wanted to be a mentor,” Ren said, recalling an old note she had written in 2017 that read, “I want to help girls and I want to connect with them once a week.” Flash forward four years, and that’s exactly what she’s doing with Warriors. What started as a workout program during the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a female-focused mentorship platform. From group Zoom calls every Friday to different focus topics every month, the digital platform has attracted everyone from 15-year-old girls to 35-year-old mothers.

“We are working right now on getting a ‘money month’ going so we can learn about investing and taxes and how to save,” Ren said. “It hurts seeing these girls being like, ‘I’ve been tunnel vision [on] school and now there’s this whole world and I’m not ready… and now I have debt.'”

That’s also why Ren has emphasized mental health as a key component of the program. She explained, “Having some sort of an area where I can help [these girls] at least control their anxiety, understand little things that will just help them in the future.”

The weekly calls, in particular, have become an opportunity for members to take time out of their busy schedule to focus on themselves and their mental health. With anywhere from 50 to 300 women taking part in the video conference, the conversation typically kicks off with a group check-in. Afterwards, members can expect anything from meditation and celebrity mentorship to journaling challenges, where Warriors have the opportunity to share what they wrote.

“It’s so much more exciting because you’re holding yourself accountable,” Ren said. “You’re sharing your dreams with like, 300 people.”

But don’t worry, it’s not as scary as it sounds. Ren compared the Warriors community to a “sisterhood” or a “family.” She told WrapWomen, “You’re never alone. The second you access the community, someone’s like, ‘Hey, welcome! Do you need help?’ We have a bunch of OG Warriors who help us take care of the new girls and give them the drill. There is always someone holding you.”

Warriors also has a group called the Accountability Sisters, where members can connect with each other and take on challenges together. For example, if a Warrior wants to take on a 30-day gratitude challenge, they can reach out in the Accountability Sisters group chat and someone will raise their hand to join them — which results in a lot of new friendships.

While Ren designed Warriors to help other women connect and grow, the entrepreneur has also undergone her own transformation.

“Being homeschooled, I had this belief that I wasn’t as smart as everyone else,” she said. “When I get to speak to these girls I get to speak to myself again.”

By showing up for the Zoom calls and holding herself accountable, Ren said she’s transformed into the person she’s always wanted to become.

“I’m teaching the girls and that’s what I’m teaching myself,” she explained. “Because of the platform, because of the girls, because of my community, they’re my family at this point.”

While scrolling through Instagram, you’re only seeing people’s “storefronts,” as Ren calls it. But with over 14 million followers on Instagram and a lifetime of experience, the model has found a unique opportunity to connect with her community on a deeper level through Warriors.

Those interested in joining Warriors can visit www.wearewarriors.co.