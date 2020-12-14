Alicia Vikander to Star in HBO’s ‘Irma Vep’ Limited Series From Olivier Assayas

Alicia Vikander is set to star in an “Irma Vep” limited series at HBO from filmmaker Olivier Assayas.

Loosely based on Assayas’ 1996 cult classic of the same name, the show will revolve around Mira (Vikander), “an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic ‘Les Vampires,'” per HBO. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. “Irma Vep” reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

Assayas will write and direct the A24-produced show, which will premiere on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Executive producers include Assayas, Vikander, Sylvie Barthet, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen through Little Lamb and Stuart Manashil.

“When the opportunity arose to partner with Alicia and Olivier, we jumped at the chance,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said. “Olivier is a master at weaving unique narratives imbued with levity and drama and Alicia is one of the most versatile, celebrated actors of our time. They have an undeniable, distinct vision for the reimagining of Olivier’s cult classic film, and we can’t wait to tell it with them.”

“I have been a long-time admirer of Olivier and his work,” Vikander added. “I am very excited for us to work together, and to be a part of the expanded universe of his superb cult classic, ‘Irma Vep.’ There are a lot of brilliant people coming together and I am delighted to be partnering with HBO and A24 on this special project.”

“I am immensely grateful to Alicia, A24 and HBO for giving me the incredible opportunity to explore and expand ‘Irma Vep’ in a series format,” said Assayas. “This is a comedy that will try and catch the zeitgeist the same way the original ‘Irma Vep’ did, in a very different world, a very different era, that right now feels lightyears away.”

