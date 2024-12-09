CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Announces Her Last Day: ‘I’ll See You All Soon’ | Video

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota announced she is leaving the network Sunday at the beginning of her show. After she praised the network for having afforded her “incredible opportunities” that were “the kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager,” she told viewers to follow her on Instagram and hinted at things to come: “I’ll see you all soon.”

“Before we go on this very busy news day, I just want to take a moment to share some personal news,” Camerota began. “This is my last day on air at CNN. I’ve had such incredible opportunities here these past ten-plus years. I’ve interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people. The kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager.”

“The journalists at CNN are the very best in the entire news business. And it’s been an honor to have been their colleague. It’s also an honor to have been in your homes this past decade through some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes.”

“I’m always touched when a viewer comes up and tells me that I helped them get through these challenging times. So I look forward to doing much more of that with you. Please follow me on Instagram @Alisyn Camerota for updates on where to find me in the very near future,” she continued.

“And to my dear friends at CNN, thank you for all of the laughs that we’ve shared, all you’ve taught me about the power of journalism. And for making my time here so deeply rewarding. I wish you all a peaceful holiday season. I’ll see you all soon.”

Camerota did not provide an exact reason for her departure, and was toasted by Wolf Blitzer, who told her, “And Allison, I think I speak for all of our viewers here in the United States and around the world when I say we will miss you. You’re not only a good friend, but a colleague and an outstanding journalist. And I know whatever your next challenge is and adventures will be, they will be exciting and wonderful.”

“And we just hope you will stay in touch with all of us. And we’ll follow you, of course, on Instagram as you pursue your next challenge. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. It’s always been a pleasure for me personally and for all of our colleagues to work together with you. Appreciate it,” he concluded.

Camerota announced the news on Instagram hours before her program began.

Her career in network news began in 1998 when she joined Fox News as a correspondent at the Boston office. She started the “In The Greenroom” blog on the network’s website in 2007 and began to host the weekend edition of “The After the Show Show.”

Camerota moved to CNN in 2014 as the co-anchor of “New Day” and began to host “CNN Newsroom” in April 2021 with Victor Blackwell. In 2023 she was named the permanent host of “CNN Tonight.”