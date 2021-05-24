Ava DuVernay’s “Naomi” and a spinoff of “All American” have both been ordered to series at The CW.

Also at the network, the live-action “Powerpuff” pilot is being reworked and repiloted off-cycle, with the cast and writers all remaining with the project. Additionally, the “Nancy Drew” spinoff “Tom Swift” is still under consideration for a series order. No pilot was shot for the potential series, though the title character was introduced in an episode of “Nancy Drew” this season.

DuVernay’s “Naomi” is based on the DC Comics character of the same name from Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker and illustrator Jamal Campbell. Kaci Walfall stars as the titular hero, an “effortlessly cool and confident high school student” who discovers she has the ability to travel across the multiverse.

Here is the logline for the series: “Naomi” follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Also joining the project as series regulars are Alexander Wraith (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Cranston Johnson (“Filthy Rich,” “P-Valley”) and newcomer Camila Moreno.

DuVernay will executive produce and write “Naomi” with Jill Blankenship. Warner Bros. TV, where DuVernay is under an overall deal, would be the studio. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also produce for DuVernay’s Array Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode.

“All American: Homecoming” is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. The show follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

The spinoff series stars Geffri Maya’s Simone Hicks, who debuted on the second season of the high school drama. Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde also star. “All American” showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll will executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers. Michael Schultz directed the pilot.

A backdoor pilot for the series will air during the current season of “All American” in July.

“Naomi” and “All American: Homecoming” join the previously announced reboots of “4400” and “Legends of Hidden Temple” at The CW.