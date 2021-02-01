The CW is building out the world of “All American.” The network will air a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff starring Geffri Maya.

Maya’s Simone Hicks debuted on the second season of the high school drama. The potential project, titled “All American: Homecoming,” would follow Hicks as she attends an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).

The spinoff would trade in football for multiple college sports, according to the project’s logline:

From the executive producers of ‘All American,’ the show follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

“All American” showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll would executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers. Michael Schultz would direct. Maya is the only talent attached so far.

“All American” is based on the real-life story of former NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger, who played seven seasons in the league and won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants. Daniel Ezra stars as Spencer James, a South Los Angeles football star who transfers to the more prestigious Beverly Hills High. Taye Diggs, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling and Cody Christian also star.

Maya is represented by TalentWorks and Station 3 Management.