All American

Erik Voake/The CW

The CW’s ‘All American’ Scores Record Highs in Ratings and Viewers With Season 3 Premiere

by | January 19, 2021 @ 8:59 AM

But it was ABC’s “The Bachelor” vs. Fox’s “9-1-1” season premieres atop the Nielsen leaderboard on Monday

The CW’s “All American” is off to the races, as its Season 3 premiere posted series-record highs in both the key ratings demo, adults 18-49, and among total viewers on Monday.

Pairing the football drama, which is based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, with a “Batwoman” rerun landed CW in a sixth-place ratings tie with Spanish-language network Telemundo. The CW was seventh on broadcast in terms of overall audience averages.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

