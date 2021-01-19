But it was ABC’s “The Bachelor” vs. Fox’s “9-1-1” season premieres atop the Nielsen leaderboard on Monday
Become a member to read more.
The CW’s “All American” is off to the races, as its Season 3 premiere posted series-record highs in both the key ratings demo, adults 18-49, and among total viewers on Monday.
Pairing the football drama, which is based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, with a “Batwoman” rerun landed CW in a sixth-place ratings tie with Spanish-language network Telemundo. The CW was seventh on broadcast in terms of overall audience averages.
At the top of the Nielsen sheets, ABC’s “The Bachelor” got some love last night, despite going up against Fox’s “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” season premieres. Beats facing off against the College Football National Championship Game on cable, we suppose (even a relatively low-rated one).
In the end, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings among adults 18-49. Fox, which has the advantage of not nationally programming the 10 p.m. hour, averaged the largest primetime audience on broadcast TV last night.
Also Read: Javicia Leslie's 'Batwoman' Debut Plummets 80% in Ratings From Ruby Rose's
Fox and ABC both averaged a 1.1 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. Fox was first in total viewers with an average of 6.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was third in total viewers with 4.49 million.
For Fox, the “9-1-1” season premiere at 8 p.m. posted a 1.2/7 and 7 million viewers. At 9, its spinoff’s own season premiere drew a 0.9/5 and 5.9 million viewers.
For ABC, “The Bachelor” from 8-10 averaged a 1.3/8 and 4.8 million viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers.
Also Read: What Is The CW's Highest-Rated Show?
CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.51 million, while NBC was fourth with 2.8 million.
For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 had a 0.8/4 and 5.9 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.6/4 and 5.4 million viewers. A “Let’s Make a Deal” primetime special at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers. At 10, “Bull” closed out primetime with a 0.5/3 and 4.6 million viewers.
For NBC, “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 3.1 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. “The Weakest Link” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million.
Also Read: 'Batwoman' Fans Celebrate Javicia Leslie's 'Badass' Debut: 'New Batwoman, Who Dis!'
Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.
Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, The CW had a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 977,000. The CW was seventh with 795,000 viewers.
For The CW, the “All American” season premiere at 8 generated a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. A rerun followed.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio