But it was ABC’s “The Bachelor” vs. Fox’s “9-1-1” season premieres atop the Nielsen leaderboard on Monday

Pairing the football drama, which is based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, with a “Batwoman” rerun landed CW in a sixth-place ratings tie with Spanish-language network Telemundo. The CW was seventh on broadcast in terms of overall audience averages.

The CW’s “All American” is off to the races, as its Season 3 premiere posted series-record highs in both the key ratings demo, adults 18-49, and among total viewers on Monday.

At the top of the Nielsen sheets, ABC’s “The Bachelor” got some love last night, despite going up against Fox’s “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” season premieres. Beats facing off against the College Football National Championship Game on cable, we suppose (even a relatively low-rated one).

In the end, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings among adults 18-49. Fox, which has the advantage of not nationally programming the 10 p.m. hour, averaged the largest primetime audience on broadcast TV last night.

Fox and ABC both averaged a 1.1 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. Fox was first in total viewers with an average of 6.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was third in total viewers with 4.49 million.

For Fox, the “9-1-1” season premiere at 8 p.m. posted a 1.2/7 and 7 million viewers. At 9, its spinoff’s own season premiere drew a 0.9/5 and 5.9 million viewers.

For ABC, “The Bachelor” from 8-10 averaged a 1.3/8 and 4.8 million viewers. At 10, “The Good Doctor” got a 0.6/4 and 3.9 million viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.51 million, while NBC was fourth with 2.8 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 had a 0.8/4 and 5.9 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.6/4 and 5.4 million viewers. A “Let’s Make a Deal” primetime special at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million viewers. At 10, “Bull” closed out primetime with a 0.5/3 and 4.6 million viewers.

For NBC, “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 had a 0.6/3 and 3.1 million viewers. At 9, “The Wall” got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million viewers. “The Weakest Link” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Telemundo had a 2 share, The CW had a 1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers with 977,000. The CW was seventh with 795,000 viewers.

For The CW, the “All American” season premiere at 8 generated a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. A rerun followed.