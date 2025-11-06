‘All Her Fault’ Release Schedule: Are New Episodes on The Way?

If you’ve been missing your favorite “Succession” stars on-screen, it’s possible “All Her Fault” is just the cure you’ve needed.

Premiering on Peacock this week, the series stars Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, who has a little boy named Milo. One day, when she arrives to pick him up from his first playdate, Marissa doesn’t recognize the woman who answers the door. But worse than that, this mother says she doesn’t have Milo and in fact has never heard of the boy.

In addition to Snook, “All Her Fault” has a whole slew of “Succession” stars that make appearances. But just how many episodes will you be able to watch?

Here’s what you need to know.

When does it start?

“All Her Fault” premieres on Peacock on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in the first season of “All Her Fault.”

When do new episodes come out?

Peacock went with the binge method for this show, so all episodes of “All Her Fault” are now streaming. It is currently billed as a limited series, and as of this writing a second season has not been announced. We’ll let you know if anything changes.

Watch the trailer