Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos to Develop Primetime Version of ‘All My Children’ at ABC

“All My Children” alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are developing a primetime version of the classic soap opera for ABC. The project, titled “Pine Valley,” is in the early stages of development, TheWrap has learned.

For those who didn’t watch the long-running “All My Children,” which aired on ABC from 1970-2011 and had a brief revival via The Online Network in 2013, Pine Valley is the fictional Philadelphia suburb in which the soap opera was set. In the Ripa and Consuelos-produced primetime version, the story would revolve around a young journalist with a secret agenda who comes to expose the dark and murderous history of Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.

The potential series will be written by Leo Richardson (The CW’s “Katy Keene), who will executive produce alongside Ripa and Consuelo, who both had stints on “All My Children.” Also executive producing is Albert Bianchini under Ripa and Consuelos’ Milojo Productions banner, Andrew Stearn of Andrew Stearn Productions, and Robert Nixon, the son of “All My Children” creator Agnes Nixon.

The project hails from ABC Signature, the studio where Milojo Productions has a first-look deal.

Ripa and Consuelos playing a couple on ABC’s daytime-soap version of “All My Children,” with Ripa taking on the part of Hayley Vaughan from 1990-2002, and Consuelos in the role of Mateo Santos Sr. from 1995-2002.