Peacock has put into development a series adaptation of the time-travel romance novel “All Our Wrong Todays” by Elan Mastai, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Originally published in 2017, “All Our Wrong Todays” was the debut novel by Mastai, best known for his work on NBC’s “This Is Us” and the 2013 film “What If” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver.

The series is described as a “mind-bending time travel love story that explores alternate versions of ourselves in dramatically surprising and often unexpected ways.”

Also Read: Tony Hale's 'Archibald' Moves From Netflix to Peacock - Watch the New Show's Trailer (Video)

Mastai will adapt his own novel, with Seth MacFarlane serving as an executive producer on the adaptation under his company Fuzzy Door’s overall deal with UCP. Additional executive producers on the project include Erica Huggins of Fuzzy Door and Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor of Pascal Pictures.

Fuzzy Door’s pact with UCP has proved to be a fruitful one for the studio, with projects including a “Winds of War” limited series adaptation, an untitled series about the Little Rock Nine, a revival of “Smokey and the Bandit” and a new animated take on Norman Lear’s “Good Times” at Netflix.