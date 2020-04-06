CBS’ freshman drama “All Rise” will return to production and remotely film a new episode that will incorporate the current coronavirus pandemic.

The episode will be filmed remotely using video conferencing tools like FaceTime, WebEx and Zoom. CBS says the episode will be inspired by current events and will see the characters managing their “new normal” of everyday reality at home, in order to continue their professional and personal lives. The show’s consulting producer Gil Garcetti, a former Los Angeles County District Attorney and father of current mayor Eric Garcetti, is providing insight into how the criminal justice system is managing itself during the current pandemic.

The episode will air on Monday, May 4 in the show’s normal 9 p.m. timeslot.

Virtual footage will be shot in each of the series regular’s homes, and producers plan to use VFX to create the necessary backgrounds. In addition, a cinematographer operating solo from a vehicle will capture exterior footage of the mostly-empty streets and neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The entire episode will be shot abiding by social distancing rules and technologies taking place in the world as it exists now. Executive producer Michael Robin will direct.

“It’s a unique chance for our ‘All Rise’ family to band together – in our different homes, even cities – to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community,” said executive producer Greg Spottiswood.

“All Rise” becomes the first broadcast primetime series to return to production after halting while the COVID-19 was beginning to spread last month in the United States. All of the late-night shows have returned with new, remotely produced episodes, as of last week. CBS All Access also rescheduled the premiere of its animated “Tooning Out the News” for Tuesday.

Here is the logline for the episode:

n the episode, after debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola (Simone Missick) to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.’s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.” Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order.