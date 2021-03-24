‘All Rise’ Creator Greg Spottiswood Fired After Misconduct Investigation

CBS and Warner Bros. have fired “All Rise” creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood following an investigation into accusations of workplace misconduct including unprofessional behavior.

Lawrence-Harris, who serves as co-showrunner, will oversee the series for the remainder of the show’s second season. It has not been renewed for a third season yet.

Here is the statement on Warner Bros., which produces the legal drama for CBS: “Warner Bros. Television has relieved ‘All Rise’ executive producer Greg Spottiswood of his duties, effective immediately. Executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence will continue to serve as showrunner of the series, working closely with fellow executive producers Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein. We remain committed, at all times, to providing a safe and inclusive working environment on our productions and for all employees.”

Deadline first reported on Spottiswood’s dismissal.

