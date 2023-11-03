Adapted from Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Netflix’s limited series “All the Light We Cannot See” sets two unlikely kindred spirits on a collision course as World War II begins in France when Germany occupied the country. Shawn Levy directed all four episodes of Steven Knight’s scripts.

Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti) and Werner Pfennig (Louis Hoffman) share curiosity and empathy, which translates across their opposing countries and positions in the war. Werner’s skill for fixing and translating radios leads him to a high position in the Nazi effort to decode secret broadcasts that their targets might send. Marie-Laure herself becomes a broadcaster after her father moves her to her uncle’s home in a small, seaside French town.

Here are the cast and characters of “All the Light We Cannot See”:

Aria Mia Loberti in “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix) Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti) Marie-Laure lost her sight as a child, but all of her other senses have sharpened to compensate for it. Her father Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo) built her a scale model of their French town so that she could memorize the streets and learn to walk them. Her perception and keen sense of observation help later on in the series when she aids in the war effort. Aria Mia Loberti is a first-time actress, who auditioned specifically for the role of Marie-Laure. She was a big fan of the book. Before taking the chance to audition, she was on track for a degree and Fulbright Scholarship, which she still plans to complete later.

Louis Hoffman as Werner Pfennig in “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix) Werner Pfennig (Louis Hoffman) Werner discovered as a child that he could speak fluent radio frequency. He would build radios out of spare parts and explore the airwaves late at night under his sheets, listening to a professor who broadcasted kindness and empathy into the world. Unfortunately, the German Nazis used Werner’s gift to aid them in the war effort and try to prevent broadcasting in code. He never wanted to use his talents for violence like that. Louis Hoffman stars as Jonas Kahnwald in “Dark,” also on Netflix. He played Seneca in “Lucilius” (2023), a Bank Manager in “Red Sparrow” (2018), Phil in “Center of My World” (2016) and Sebastian in “Land of Mine” (2015).

Mark Ruffalo in “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix) Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo) Daniel LeBlanc was a historian who worked at a museum in France before the Germans invaded, occupying the country during World War II. He trained his daughter to be independent, using ingenious ideas like scale models of first their home in the French town and then their temporary residence in Saint-Malo by the sea. He guards a legendary diamond called the Sea of Flames and protects Marie-Laure fiercely. Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk in “The Avengers” films and elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He portrayed Mike Rezendes in “Spotlight” (2015), Paul in “The Kids Are All Right” (2010) and Dave Schultz in “Foxcatcher” (2014). He will be seen as Duncan Wedderburn in “Poor Things” (2023) alongside Emma Stone.

Hugh Laurie in “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix) Etienne LeBlanc (Hugh Laurie) Uncle Etienne was a veteran of the First World War, and his PTSD still strikes from time to time. Marie helps him out of his shell when she goes to stay with him in Saint-Malo. Hugh Laurie is known for playing Dr. Gregory House in “House,” Ian in “Flight of the Phoenix” (2004), Nix in “Tomorrowland” (2015) and Mr. Watts in “Mr. Pip” (2012), as well as British comedy series like “A Bit of Fry & Laurie” and “Blackadder.”

Lars Eidinger as Sergeant von Rumpel in “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix) Sergeant Major Reinhold Von Rumpel (Lars Eidinger) Von Rumpel is a greedy soldier and jeweler who seeks out the Sea of Flames all for himself. He is ailing from an illness, but believes the mysterious diamond could cure him ‚ and he doesn’t care about the alleged curse that clings to the jewel. Lars Eidinger is known for playing Klaus Koch in “Persian Lessons” (2020), Ingo in “Personal Shopper” (2016), Klaus Diesterweg in “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014) and Marko in “Home for the Weekend” (2012).