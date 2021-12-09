Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Finds Its Marie-Laure

Netflix’s “All the Light We Cannot See” limited series adaptation has found its leading lady following a worldwide search for a blind or low-vision actress to bring to life the Anthony Doerr novel’s heroine, Marie-Laure.

Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti has been cast in the starring role as Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France.

Per Netflix, “A recent Fulbright Scholar, current PhD student in Rhetoric at Pennsylvania State University and former United Nations Youth Delegate, Aria Mia Loberti decided to try out after learning about the casting search for blind and low vision actresses from a former childhood teacher. Loberti had previously read the book and was a fan of the story. Despite no formal acting training, Loberti beat out thousands of submissions to secure the role of the heroic protagonist. This will be her first ever acting role.”

Based on Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, Netflix’s four-part “All The Light We Cannot See” limited series will be written by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”) and directed by Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things,” “Shadow and Bone”). Along with Levy and Knight, executive producers include Dan Levine and Josh Barry of Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment. Joe Strechay (“See,” “The OA”) is associate producer, and blindness and accessibility consultant.

Netflix’s global casting search for the part of Marie-Laure was led by Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann. Susanne Scheel spearheaded the search in the U.S.

“To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure – a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime – was no small challenge,” “All the Light We Cannot” director and executive producer Levy said. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands of auditions. We never thought our path would lead to someone who has not only never acted professionally, but never auditioned before. It was a jaw-drop moment when we first saw Aria Mia Loberti, who is both a natural performer and an advocate for disability equity and representation. I can’t wait to tell this beautiful story with her at the center.”