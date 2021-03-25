BET+ Reveals Cast for Tyler Perry’s Male-Stripper Drama ‘All the Queen’s Men’ (Video)

BET+ revealed the cast of its upcoming Tyler Perry-produced male-stripper drama “All the Queen’s Men” on Thursday, a list of names that was accompanied by two first-look photos and a teaser introducing you to Club Eden, the fictional home to the hottest and most sensual male exotic dancers in the country.

Set to premiere this summer on BET’s streaming service, “All the Queen’s Men” is based on the book “Ladies Night” and centers around the life of Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, played by Eva Marcille. Madam is a fierce businesswoman who is at the top of her game in the nightclub industry and surrounded by a band of trusted employees who are down to make sure that she is successful. But Madam, a self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that more money and more power means more problems. Will Madam retain reign as she navigates this dangerous and sexy society? Will the sensuous world of exotic dancing cost Madam her queendom and potentially her life?

Here’s the cast of all “All The Queen’s Men,” complete with character names and descriptions. Watch the steamy teaser for the show here and via the video at the bottom of the page.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Spring Shows (Updating)

EVA MARCILLE as “MADAM (Marilyn Deville)” a savvy, powerful, uncompromising businesswoman who owns a high-class male strip club that she runs fairly but with a firm hand; she’s unafraid to do whatever it is she has to do to keep her business going.

SKYH ALVESTER BLACK as “AMP ‘ADDICTION’ ANTHONY”, a dancer with a hidden past who has found difficulty getting hired after being released from prison, so he goes to work as a bouncer/doorman in Madam’s club, Eden.

CANDACE MAXWELL as “DJ DIME” the resident DJ at Club Eden. She is ambitious and looks to Madam as a mentor.

RACQUEL PALMER as “BLUE” Madam’s chief of security. Blue is frequently seen at Madam’s side when things get a little dicey.

Also Read: Tyler Perry to Receive Film Academy's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

MICHAEL ‘BOLO’ BOLWAIRE as “DOC” one of the male strippers at Club Eden. Doc gets along well with his fellow dancers and a little too well with one of Eden’s patrons.

KEITH ‘FATAL ATTRACTION’ SWIFT as “BABYFACE”, is the oldest dancer of the group, though he doesn’t look it. He’s questioning the number of days he has left at the club and his many client entanglements cause him plenty of drama.

DION ROME as “EL FUEGO”, one of the dancers at Madam’s Club Eden who is a bit flirtatious with Madam. He loves who he loves and is quite the techy.

JEREMY ‘MASTERPIECE’ WILLIAMS as “MIDNIGHT” a confident and tough male stripper who sparks a different vibe in Madam than the other strippers. She enjoys him though it’s hard to say how personal their relationship is.

CHRISTIAN KEYES as “THE CONCIERGE” is a calmly intense hitman, and member of the Damascus family, hired to blackmail Madam.

Also Read: Spring TV 2021: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

“All the Queen’s Men” was created by Christian Keyes, whom also serves as a writer on the show. The show is one of the first from Tyler Perry Studios’ scripted development arm, Pitch Black Development LLC, which is headed up by the studio’s president of production and development, Michelle Sneed.

BET+ has increased the show’s episode order from eight half-hour episodes to 10 hour-long episodes, with additional filming set to begin later this month at Tyler Perry Studios.

Watch the teaser below.